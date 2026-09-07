GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Deutsche Bank and former banker settle $176 million Frankfurt lawsuit for undisclosed sum - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deutsche Bank and former banker settle $176 million Frankfurt lawsuit for undisclosed sum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Lawsuits Germany

Deutsche Bank Settles $176 Million Lawsuit With Former Banker in Frankfurt

Settlement Details and Background

Overview of the Lawsuit

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and a former banker have settled a Frankfurt lawsuit seeking €152 million ($176.62 million) in damages from the bank, Deutsche Bank said on Monday.

Background of the Dispute

The banker, Dario Schiraldi, was one of several former employees who had sued Germany's largest lender over alleged damage to ‌their reputations due to a case involving business with Italy's Monte dei Paschi in 2008.

Court Proceedings and Withdrawal

A Frankfurt court, which was scheduled to hear the case starting on Thursday, confirmed that the plaintiff had withdrawn the case.

A lawyer for the banker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Confidential Settlement Agreement

"The parties have now resolved on a confidential basis all of the claims and allegations that Mr. Schiraldi has previously made against Deutsche Bank and its personnel," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Financial Impact on Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank said that there would be "only a small financial impact" on its third quarter earnings.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • The lawsuit stemmed from reputational damage claimed by Schiraldi tied to Monte dei Paschi derivative trades from 2008—he and colleagues were initially convicted in Milan in 2019 but acquitted in 2022 and 2023 respectively, prompting civil claims in Germany and the UK (investing.com).
  • Several other former Deutsche employees are pursuing damages via English courts—four are seeking over £600 million (~€700 million), while one settled earlier for an undisclosed amount (marketscreener.com).
  • Deutsche Bank said the settlement will have only a "small financial impact" on its third-quarter earnings, indicating the resolution was financially non-material for the bank (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the value of the lawsuit settled by Deutsche Bank?
The lawsuit sought €152 million ($176.62 million) in damages.
Who was the former banker involved in the settlement?
The former banker was Dario Schiraldi.
What was the lawsuit about?
It involved alleged damage to reputations stemming from a 2008 case related to business with Italy's Monte dei Paschi.
Will the settlement have a large financial impact on Deutsche Bank's earnings?
Deutsche Bank stated the settlement will have only a small financial impact on its third quarter earnings.
Was the settlement amount disclosed?
No, the parties resolved the claims on a confidential basis and the settlement sum was not disclosed.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Saxony-Anhalt election delivers a blow to Merz and a warning to Europe

Analysis-Saxony-Anhalt election delivers a blow to Merz and a warning to Europe

Image for Audi introduces new compact EV in bid to boost European sales

Audi introduces new compact EV in bid to boost European sales

Image for Far-right win leaves Germany's Merz shaken as AfD plots path to power

Far-right win leaves Germany's Merz shaken as AfD plots path to power

Image for Oil prices hold near six-week highs on US-Iran attacks

Oil prices hold near six-week highs on US-Iran attacks

Image for Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition

Jamaican minister 'encouraged' by Buckingham Palace's engagement with slavery reparations petition

Image for Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul

Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Novartis cholesterol setback tests hopes for emerging heart disease drugs
Novartis cholesterol setback tests hopes for emerging heart disease drugs
Image for Why Liquidity Is Becoming More Expensive Even Before a Crisis
Why Liquidity Is Becoming More Expensive Even Before a Crisis
Image for Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034
Gates-backed TerraPower targets British nuclear power plant start by 2034
Image for Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Image for Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial
Novo Nordisk says semaglutide cut obesity rates in young children in trial
Image for OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says
OpenAI has sent EU incident report on hijacked German website, Commission says
Image for Russia EV sales double in summer as motorists face fuel shortages
Russia EV sales double in summer as motorists face fuel shortages
Image for France's EDF in talks to buy So Energy to expand British customer base
France's EDF in talks to buy So Energy to expand British customer base
Image for UK finance minister Healey seeks to set out brighter vision before tough budget
UK finance minister Healey seeks to set out brighter vision before tough budget
Image for Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid
Police in eastern German state defuse 21 explosive devices found near power grid
Image for UK retailer Next wins appeal in equal pay case
UK retailer Next wins appeal in equal pay case
Image for France drops plans for mandatory plastic bottle deposit
France drops plans for mandatory plastic bottle deposit
View All Finance Posts