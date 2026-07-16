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Headlines

Russian regions report deaths, injuries after another night of Ukrainian drone attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Energy Russia Ukraine

Russian Regions Report Fatalities and Injuries From Latest Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Overview of Recent Drone and Rocket Strikes in Russian Regions

Casualties and Damage in Yaroslavl Region

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Authorities in at least three Russian regions reported deaths and injuries inflicted by Ukrainian drone and rocket strikes overnight, as Kyiv's campaign against Russian energy infrastructure continues.

In Yaroslavl region, 250 km (155 miles) east of Moscow and home to an oil refinery that has come under repeated attack, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said that one man had been killed and another four injured.

He said 19 drones had been downed over the region, but did not specify what had been targeted.

Impact on Energy Infrastructure

Russia has been experiencing acute fuel shortages across its 11 time zones in recent weeks, as Ukrainian long-range drone strikes hit its oil refineries and other energy infrastructure.

Drone Strike in Saratov Region

In the Volga river region of Saratov, Russian media cited local authorities as saying there were casualties after a drone strike on the city of Engels, which hosts an airbase that has come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years.

Rocket Strike in Bryansk Region

In Russia's far west, the governor of Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said that a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother had been killed in a rocket strike on the village of Suzemka that injured a third person.

Broader Context of the Conflict

Ukraine says it is seeking to limit the oil revenue that funds Russia's four-year-old war on its neighbour, with thousands of Ukrainians killed in Russian strikes far from the front line across southeastern Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Recent Attacks in Kyiv

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires and killing two people.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Felix Light; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • In Yaroslavl region, governor reported one killed and four injured; 19 drones shot down.
  • In Saratov’s Engels, casualties were reported near an airbase after a drone strike.
  • In Bryansk’s Suzemka, a 15‑year‑old girl and her grandmother were killed, another injured.
  • Ukraine’s drone campaign on Russian energy infrastructure—refineries, depots, ports—has severely disrupted fuel supplies, with Russia acknowledging shortages and instituting rationing.
  • Ukraine’s strikes have hit targets deeper into Russia, including Omsk, Saratov, Nizhnekamsk, and oil export ports, shrinking refining capacity by about a quarter and fueling widespread queues and rationing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian regions were affected by recent Ukrainian drone attacks?
Yaroslavl, Saratov, and Bryansk regions in Russia reported casualties and damage from overnight Ukrainian drone and rocket attacks.
What infrastructure was targeted in the latest strikes?
Oil refineries, energy infrastructure, and areas near airbases such as Engels were major targets in the recent attacks.
Were there any casualties reported in these attacks?
Yes, several deaths and injuries were reported, including in Yaroslavl and Bryansk regions.
How have Ukrainian strikes affected Russia's energy supplies?
Ukrainian drone strikes have caused fuel shortages across Russia by targeting oil refineries and other key energy sites.
Do both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians?
Yes, both Russian and Ukrainian officials deny targeting civilians in their respective attacks.

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