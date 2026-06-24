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UK watchdog weighs $1.32 million crisis fund offer from day traders - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK watchdog weighs $1.32 million crisis fund offer from day traders

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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UK Regulator Considers $1.32 Million Crisis Fund from Day Traders in Probe

Day Traders Offer Crisis Fund Amid FCA Competition Law Investigation

Background of the Investigation

June 24 (Reuters) - Eleven commodity day traders have offered to donate £1 million ($1.32 million) to a crisis fund as part of a deal to end a three-year investigation by Britain's markets regulator into a possible breach of competition law.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it provisionally considered the traders' commitments appropriate, which included changing the way they handle sensitive information and annual training alongside a payment that is likely to exceed any penalty the FCA could impose.

Details of the Proposed Crisis Fund

Purpose and Beneficiaries

The traders, who traded mainly energy futures, have proposed arranging a contribution to the Crisis and Resilience Fund, a government scheme that provides support to low-income families and individuals in financial hardship.

Traders Involved and Their Activities

The traders, who focused on commodities such as natural gas and crude oil futures, were part of a group called Futures Trading Facilities, which was run and owned by one of the traders along with another individual.

Regulator's Concerns and Next Steps

Alleged Information Sharing

The FCA said it was concerned that they frequently exchanged information about their future trading intentions, their current trading positions and recent orders or trades and that they might have coordinated trading strategies between November 2019 and May 2020.

Consultation and Potential Outcomes

The FCA, which has to consult on its intention to accept the commitments, has asked for feedback from interested parties by the end of July 14. It could then close the investigation without deciding whether the law had been broken.

"The FCA has reached no view on whether competition law has been breached," it said in a statement. "Offering commitments does not amount to an admission of competition law infringement and the traders have made no such admission in this case."

Context on Day Trading and Legal Framework

Day Trading Practices

Day traders tend to trade their own funds and seek to profit from short-term price movements by dipping into markets but avoid holding open positions overnight.

Legal Provisions

Under the Competition Act, the FCA can accept commitments from individuals under investigation before it reaches a decision on any infringement.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London and Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Traders propose £1m ex‑gratia payment to Crisis and Resilience Fund alongside revised information‑handling policies and annual compliance training — likely exceeding maximum FCA fines.
  • FCA has not found any breach of competition law and will consult stakeholders until July 14 before deciding whether to accept the commitments.
  • The Crisis and Resilience Fund, launched April 2026, replaces the Household Support Fund and provides local authorities with structured, multi‑year support (£1 billion/year) for low‑income households facing financial crises.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed crisis fund from the day traders?
Eleven commodity day traders have offered to donate £1 million ($1.32 million) to a crisis fund as part of a deal with the UK regulator.
Why is the FCA investigating these traders?
The FCA is investigating possible breaches of competition law, focusing on the traders' alleged exchange of sensitive trading information and potential coordinated strategies.
What changes have the traders committed to?
The traders have agreed to alter how they handle sensitive information and undertake annual training, in addition to contributing to the crisis fund.
What happens if the FCA accepts the commitments?
If the FCA accepts the commitments and public feedback is considered, the investigation could be closed without deciding whether the law was broken.
What is the Crisis and Resilience Fund?
This is a government scheme aimed at providing support to low-income families and individuals facing financial hardship.

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