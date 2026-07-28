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Germany deports Afghan without criminal record for first time since Taliban takeover - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany deports Afghan without criminal record for first time since Taliban takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Germany Deports Afghan Without Criminal Record for First Time Since Taliban Return

Details of the Deportation Case

Background of the Deportation

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany has deported an Afghan national without a criminal record for the first time since the Taliban returned to power, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday.

Reason for Deportation

• According to Dobrindt, the man had become liable for deportation after exhausting his asylum claim.

Attempt to Settle in Another Country

• He had attempted to settle in another European country but was found to be living there illegally. After being transferred back to Germany, he was deported to Afghanistan.

Details of the Deportation Flight

Number of Deportees and Criminal Records

• The man was among 31 Afghan men deported by plane on Tuesday. The other 30 had criminal convictions.

Controversy and Human Rights Concerns

Ongoing Debate Over Deportations

• Deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in 2021 remain controversial, given concerns over human rights and the treatment of returnees.

Statistics and Human Rights Reports

• Since the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan in 2024, Germany has returned over 200 people. According to human rights group Amnesty International, at least one was killed following deportation.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany has resumed deportations to Afghanistan—including non‑criminal cases—for first time since Taliban return, citing exhausted asylum claim and illegal stay elsewhere (interior minister Dobrindt)
  • On July 28, a charter flight carried 31 Afghan men, including one without criminal record; over 200 deportees have been returned since 2024
  • Human rights groups warn deportations violate non‑refoulement and increase risks amid Taliban persecution and crisis (Amnesty International)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany deport an Afghan national without a criminal record?
The Afghan man was deported after exhausting his asylum claim and being found to be living illegally in another European country.
How many Afghan nationals were deported by Germany on this occasion?
Germany deported 31 Afghan men, with only one having no criminal record and the others having prior criminal convictions.
Why are deportations to Afghanistan controversial?
Deportations remain controversial due to concerns over human rights and the treatment of returnees following the Taliban's takeover.
When did Germany resume deportations to Afghanistan?
Germany resumed deportations to Afghanistan in 2024 after suspending them following the Taliban's return to power in 2021.
Has there been any harm to deported individuals reported?
Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, reported that at least one deported individual was killed after returning to Afghanistan.

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