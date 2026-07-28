Germany Deports Afghan Without Criminal Record for First Time Since Taliban Return

Details of the Deportation Case

Background of the Deportation

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany has deported an Afghan national without a criminal record for the first time since the Taliban returned to power, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday.

Reason for Deportation

• According to Dobrindt, the man had become liable for deportation after exhausting his asylum claim.

Attempt to Settle in Another Country

• He had attempted to settle in another European country but was found to be living there illegally. After being transferred back to Germany, he was deported to Afghanistan.

Details of the Deportation Flight

Number of Deportees and Criminal Records

• The man was among 31 Afghan men deported by plane on Tuesday. The other 30 had criminal convictions.

Controversy and Human Rights Concerns

Ongoing Debate Over Deportations

• Deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover in 2021 remain controversial, given concerns over human rights and the treatment of returnees.

Statistics and Human Rights Reports

• Since the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan in 2024, Germany has returned over 200 people. According to human rights group Amnesty International, at least one was killed following deportation.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Seythal)