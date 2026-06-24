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Rio Tinto sees lithium as fastest-growing division, executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

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· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Rio Tinto Targets Fastest Growth in Lithium With Plans to Triple Output by 2028

Rio Tinto's Ambitious Lithium Expansion Strategy

By Ernest Scheyder

Growth Outpacing Other Divisions

LAS VEGAS, June 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto. expects its lithium business to grow faster than its copper, iron ore and other divisions as it works to triple production by 2028 for the electric vehicle and battery storage markets, an executive said on Tuesday.

Entry Into the Lithium Sector

The world's second-largest mining company jumped into the lithium sector last year when it bought U.S.-based Arcadium, a deal that brought access to mines, processing facilities and deposits across four continents, as well as a customer base that includes Tesla.

Integration Amid Market Volatility

Rio has been integrating those assets amid a lithium price crash caused in part by Chinese oversupply, a market malaise that forced a wave of industry layoffs and has only begun to abate in recent months.

New Mining Projects and Production Targets

Rio is now working to open mines in Argentina and Canada that it believes can be economical should prices drop again, Jérôme Pécresse, head of the company's aluminum and lithium business unit, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas.

Production Capacity Goals

The company plans to produce at least 61,000 metric tons of lithium this year and have the capacity to produce 200,000 metric tons by 2028, should the market demand it.

Focus on Cost and Reliability

"We want to show that we can build on time and on budget," said Pécresse, a former General Electric executive who joined Rio in 2023. "That's taking up 90% of my time."

He stressed that Rio aims to only bring online low-cost assets to supply customers that want long-term contracts, many of which have price floors and ceilings to protect both miner and buyer.

Lithium Market Dynamics

Still, he acknowledged that the lithium market is in a growth phase compared to other major global commodities, a reality borne out by lithium's rapid transformation from a niche material to a high-demand economic building block.

"It's a market that is trying to find itself, in a way," he said.

Pécresse, who sits on Rio's executive committee, declined to comment on any potential merger aspirations between Rio and Glencore, citing a six-month standstill regulation that expires in August.

New Tech

Investment in Direct Lithium Extraction

Much of Rio's growth will come from the company's investment in direct lithium extraction, which was a key reason for the Arcadium buyout.

Future Project Launches

Pécresse said he expects one of Rio's DLE projects to launch within a few years. He added that Rio is not currently eyeing buyouts of other lithium projects.

"We're pretty happy with the Arcadium assets," said Pécresse, who noted that he personally drives a hybrid vehicle. "We have a clear roadmap to get to 200,000 (metric tons per year of production) by 2028."

Market Position and Strategy

While the Arcadium buyout and that growth could make Rio one of the world's largest producers of the battery metal, Pécresse said that is not his goal. Albemarle is the top global producer.

"We don't have a strategy to be number one or, say, number three," he said. "Our strategy is to have a set of assets that are big enough to give us relevance with customers."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithium is forecast to be Rio Tinto’s fastest‑growing division, with production set to triple to 200,000 t LCE by 2028 (au.investing.com).
  • Rio’s March 2025 Arcadium acquisition significantly expanded its lithium reserves (~64.6 Mt LCE) and brought DLE capabilities for extraction efficiency (spglobal.com).
  • Rio is advancing lithium projects globally: deploying a DLE pilot at Sal de Vida, taking majority control of Nemaska in Quebec targeting 2028 production, and maintaining 2026 LCE guidance of 61‑64 kt despite Q1 weather disruptions (prnewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Rio Tinto expect its lithium business to grow the fastest?
Rio Tinto believes demand for lithium in EV and battery storage markets will fuel rapid growth, making it outpace other divisions.
How much lithium does Rio Tinto aim to produce by 2028?
The company plans to reach a capacity of 200,000 metric tons of lithium by 2028, up from 61,000 metric tons in 2024.
What role did the Arcadium acquisition play in Rio Tinto's lithium strategy?
Acquiring Arcadium gave Rio Tinto access to mines and processing assets on four continents, strengthening its position in the lithium market.
Is Rio Tinto planning to acquire more lithium projects soon?
No, Rio Tinto’s executive stated they are currently satisfied with the assets gained through Arcadium and are not pursuing further acquisitions.
What technology is Rio Tinto investing in for lithium production?
Rio Tinto is investing in direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, with plans to launch a project within a few years.

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