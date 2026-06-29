UK Resident Doctors Vote to Accept Government Pay Offer, Ending NHS Strikes

Resolution of the NHS Resident Doctors' Industrial Dispute

Background and Recent Developments

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Resident doctors in England have voted to accept the government's latest pay and job offer, their union said on Monday, bringing an end to a long-running industrial dispute that has disrupted the National Health Service.

Union Referendum Results

The British Medical Association said 53% of its eligible members had backed the package in a referendum following the suspension of strike action earlier this month. Turnout was 57%, with 32,932 doctors voting.

Conclusion of the Dispute

The result draws a line under a dispute that began in 2023 with the previous Conservative government and led to more than a dozen rounds of industrial action.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Muvija M; Editing by Jan Harvey)