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Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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UK Resident Doctors Vote to Accept Government Pay Offer, Ending NHS Strikes

Resolution of the NHS Resident Doctors' Industrial Dispute

Background and Recent Developments

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Resident doctors in England have voted to accept the government's latest pay and job offer, their union said on Monday, bringing an end to a long-running industrial dispute that has disrupted the National Health Service.

Union Referendum Results

The British Medical Association said 53% of its eligible members had backed the package in a referendum following the suspension of strike action earlier this month. Turnout was 57%, with 32,932 doctors voting.

Conclusion of the Dispute

The result draws a line under a dispute that began in 2023 with the previous Conservative government and led to more than a dozen rounds of industrial action.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Muvija M; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The new offer includes an average 6.6% pay increase by April 2027, backdated to April 2026, and covers exam and portfolio fees for resident doctors.
  • The government will add up to 4,500 specialty training posts over the next three years and standardize terms for locally employed doctors to improve job security.
  • The referendum saw a 57% turnout with 32,932 votes cast, and a simple majority supported the deal, allowing the BMA to end the industrial action.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the resident doctors' vote in England?
Resident doctors voted to accept the UK's latest pay and job offer, ending ongoing strikes.
Who represented the resident doctors in the negotiations?
The British Medical Association represented the resident doctors during the dispute.
How many resident doctors voted in the referendum?
A total of 32,932 resident doctors participated in the vote.
What was the voter turnout for the pay offer referendum?
The turnout for the vote was 57%.
What impact did the dispute have on the National Health Service?
The dispute led to more than a dozen rounds of industrial action, disrupting the NHS.

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