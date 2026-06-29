Stellantis Extends Summer Downtime at Fiat 500 Turin Factory over Parts Shortages

Stellantis Faces Production Challenges at Mirafiori Factory

Additional Summer Downtime Announced

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Stellantis has added an extra week of summer downtime at its Fiat 500 factory in Turin, northern Italy, due to parts shortages from some suppliers, the FIM Cisl trade union said on Monday, adding that the stoppage may also reflect weak demand.

Details of Factory Stoppage

• FIM Cisl said in a statement the automaker had notified it of a stoppage at the Mirafiori factory from July 27 to 31, adding to a previously planned three-week summer downtime that was due to start in August.

• Stellantis told unions that Mirafiori would halt activities for an extra week this summer due to parts supply shortages including for engines, bumpers and sensors, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Impact of Parts Shortages

Supplier Struggles and Production Increases

• Some suppliers are struggling to keep pace with increased production of the Fiat 500 city car, which was relaunched late last year with a hybrid version, the spokesperson said.

Market Demand Concerns

• FIM Cisl's Igor Albera, however, said continued stoppages at the plant suggested market demand was weaker than expected.

Production Targets and Output

Plans for Fiat 500 Production

• Stellantis said last year it aimed to produce around 100,000 units of the Fiat 500 in 2026, in hybrid and fully electric versions.

Recent Production Figures

First Quarter Output

• The automaker's Europe Chief Emanuele Cappellano said last month the group had made 15,000 Fiat 500s in the first quarter, adding that production was accelerating but stopping short of confirming the 100,000 annual target.

Assembly Rate Adjustments

• Albera said Stellantis earlier this year cut the Mirafiori daily assembly rate for the 500 to 400 units from 430.

Factory Operations Timeline

• Operations at Mirafiori were due to resume on Tuesday after a week's stoppage around a public holiday in Turin.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)