GBAF Logo
Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive Markets

Stellantis Extends Summer Downtime at Fiat 500 Turin Factory over Parts Shortages

Stellantis Faces Production Challenges at Mirafiori Factory

Additional Summer Downtime Announced

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Stellantis has added an extra week of summer downtime at its Fiat 500 factory in Turin, northern Italy, due to parts shortages from some suppliers, the FIM Cisl trade union said on Monday, adding that the stoppage may also reflect weak demand.

Details of Factory Stoppage

• FIM Cisl said in a statement the automaker had notified it of a stoppage at the Mirafiori factory from July 27 to 31, adding to a previously planned three-week summer downtime that was due to start in August.

• Stellantis told unions that Mirafiori would halt activities for an extra week this summer due to parts supply shortages including for engines, bumpers and sensors, a company spokesperson confirmed.

Impact of Parts Shortages

Supplier Struggles and Production Increases

• Some suppliers are struggling to keep pace with increased production of the Fiat 500 city car, which was relaunched late last year with a hybrid version, the spokesperson said.

Market Demand Concerns

• FIM Cisl's Igor Albera, however, said continued stoppages at the plant suggested market demand was weaker than expected.

Production Targets and Output

Plans for Fiat 500 Production

• Stellantis said last year it aimed to produce around 100,000 units of the Fiat 500 in 2026, in hybrid and fully electric versions.

Recent Production Figures

First Quarter Output

• The automaker's Europe Chief Emanuele Cappellano said last month the group had made 15,000 Fiat 500s in the first quarter, adding that production was accelerating but stopping short of confirming the 100,000 annual target.

Assembly Rate Adjustments

• Albera said Stellantis earlier this year cut the Mirafiori daily assembly rate for the 500 to 400 units from 430.

Factory Operations Timeline

• Operations at Mirafiori were due to resume on Tuesday after a week's stoppage around a public holiday in Turin.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • An additional stoppage has been added to the planned three-week August downtime, now including July 27–31 due to shortages of engines, bumpers, and sensors, per FIM Cisl and Stellantis. (ansa.it)
  • Production has already been slowed, with daily assembly cut from around 430 to 400 Fiat 500 units amid supply chain constraints linked to global tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. (motorisumotori.it)
  • Though Stellantis targets approximately 100,000 Fiat 500 units in 2026, including hybrid and electric versions, executives have admitted the goal may be hard to reach—a suggestion reinforced by roughly 15,000 units produced in Q1 aligned with actual orders. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Stellantis extend the summer stoppage at the Fiat 500 factory?
Stellantis extended the summer stoppage at its Turin factory due to parts shortages from suppliers and potentially weak market demand.
How long will the Fiat 500 Mirafiori plant be shut down this summer?
The plant will have an extra week of downtime in addition to three previously planned weeks, totaling four weeks of summer stoppage.
What parts are causing supply issues at the Fiat 500 factory?
There are shortages in components such as engines, bumpers, and sensors at the Mirafiori plant.
What were Stellantis' production targets for the Fiat 500 in 2026?
Stellantis aimed to produce around 100,000 units of the Fiat 500 in hybrid and fully electric versions in 2026.
Did Stellantis meet the Fiat 500 production target for the first quarter?
Stellantis produced 15,000 Fiat 500 units in the first quarter, with the production rate accelerating but not confirming the annual target.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes

Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes

Image for Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit

Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit

Image for Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola

Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola

Image for Austrian supreme court rules against Ryanair add-on fees

Austrian supreme court rules against Ryanair add-on fees

Image for Analysis-Israel-Lebanon deal may entrench stalemate rather than end war, analysts say

Analysis-Israel-Lebanon deal may entrench stalemate rather than end war, analysts say

Image for EU warns Netherlands over rail rules, flags competition concerns

EU warns Netherlands over rail rules, flags competition concerns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
Image for Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports
Image for Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV
Image for Analysis-Volkswagen CEO targets power shift alongside deep cuts
Analysis-Volkswagen CEO targets power shift alongside deep cuts
Image for Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM
Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM
Image for Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite
Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite
Image for L'Oreal launches NYX fragrance range to tap Gen Z perfume market
L'Oreal launches NYX fragrance range to tap Gen Z perfume market
Image for UK defence plan delay stifles military supply base
UK defence plan delay stifles military supply base
Image for CVC buys Italy's packaging automation company Clevertech 
CVC buys Italy's packaging automation company Clevertech 
Image for Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland
Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland
Image for Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience
Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience
Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham commits to existing fiscal rules
UK's likely next leader Burnham commits to existing fiscal rules
View All Finance Posts