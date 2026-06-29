Jeep Plans Six-Model European Lineup by 2030, Including Dongfeng SUV

Jeep's Expansion Strategy in Europe

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Stellantis' Jeep brand plans to expand to a six-model lineup in Europe by 2030, including a large SUV to be built in China with Dongfeng and two smaller SUVs.

The push underlines Jeep's role as a core brand for Stellantis and its strategy to broaden its electrified range in Europe, including with four-wheel-drive offerings.

Jeep, globally known for its off-road heritage, operates in Europe largely as a premium marque.

In Stellantis' business plan to 2030 unveiled last month, the automaker named Jeep among its four global brands set to receive the biggest slice of investment.

Electrification and Powertrain Options

By 2030, Jeep's European lineup will include models across multiple powertrains — including hybrid and fully electric — all with four-wheel-drive options, Jeep's European head Fabio Catone said during a presentation.

The Recon: Flagship Electric Off-Roader

The Recon, a large off-road model expected early next year, will be fully electric and four-wheel drive only.

Large SUV with Dongfeng

Partnership with Dongfeng

Catone said the China-built D-segment SUV would be a Jeep in every sense of the word, and would be sold in China and Europe, with other regions under consideration.

Strategic Manufacturing Agreements

Europe product marketing head Fabio Carli said the brand needed to assess how to enter what is almost a "white space" segment for Jeep, and the best way to do this was through Stellantis' longtime Chinese partnership with Dongfeng.

The two groups last month announced a $1.2 billion deal to produce Jeep- and Peugeot-branded vehicles in China, part of a broader partnership strategy that also includes manufacturing agreements in Europe with Dongfeng and Leapmotor.

Carli said the model would be based on a new platform developed with Dongfeng. "It is not at all a rebadge, it's a project we're developing in partnership, with a strong Stellantis role".

Two New Compact SUVs

B-Segment Additions

Jeep also plans two B-segment SUVs, described as "compact" and "large", both based on Stellantis' STLA One platform.

Catone did not give timelines, but said some launches would come before 2030.

Current and Future Lineup

Jeep's current European lineup features the compact city-focused Avenger and the mid-sized C-segment Compass SUV.

Wrangler's Potential Return

Catone said a future version of the Wrangler off-road model, currently excluded from plans due to European CO2 rules, could still be revisited.

"We keep working on that, but as long as we don't have it 100%, we decided not to include it".

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Mark Potter)