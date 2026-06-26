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Russia's Gazprom forecasts core profit to rise 6-7% in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Gazprom forecasts core profit to rise 6-7% in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Gazprom Forecasts 6-7% Increase in Core Profit for 2026 Driven by China Exports

Gazprom's Earnings Outlook and Export Strategy

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said it expects growth of 6-7% in core earnings this year thanks to an increase in domestic supplies and exports to China.

Recent Financial Performance

In 2025, Gazprom's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) reached 2.9 trillion roubles ($37.7 billion).

Shift Away from European Markets

Once the largest natural gas supplier to the lucrative European market, Gazprom has been forced to diversify away its gas exports from Europe since the start of Russia's conflict with Ukraine in 2022 that has deepened economic and political rifts with the West.

Domestic and Chinese Market Focus

Deputy CEO Famil Sadygov told an annual shareholders meeting that the company expects to increase gas supplies to Russia's domestic market by around 2% to 4%. Gazprom also sees gas exports to China rising this year, he said.

Challenges in Expanding Chinese Exports

Efforts to significantly boost exports to China have stumbled on disagreements over price and other issues.

Gazprom supplied 38.8 billion cubic metres of gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2025.

Future Export Agreements

During President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in September, the countries ​agreed to increase annual volumes on the route by an additional 6 bcm to 44 bcm a year.

Additional Information

($1 = 76.8500 roubles)

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Gazprom forecasts 6–7% core earnings growth in 2026, up from an EBITDA of 2.9 trillion roubles (~$37.7 billion) in 2025.
  • Domestic gas deliveries are expected to grow about 2–4%, supporting the company’s earnings outlook.
  • Exports to China will increase: Power of Siberia 1 deliveries rising to 44 bcm, and Gazprom is advancing Power of Siberia 2 development despite pricing and timeline uncertainties.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was Gazprom's EBITDA in 2025?
Gazprom's EBITDA reached 2.9 trillion roubles ($37.7 billion) in 2025.
Why is Gazprom focusing on China for gas exports?
Following Russia's conflict with Ukraine and reduced exports to Europe, Gazprom is diversifying markets and boosting exports to China.
What is the expected increase in Gazprom's domestic gas supplies?
Gazprom expects to increase gas supplies to Russia's domestic market by around 2% to 4%.
How much gas did Gazprom supply to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2025?
Gazprom supplied 38.8 billion cubic metres of gas to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2025.

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