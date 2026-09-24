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BNP Paribas to keep sensitive data off public cloud despite Google deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BNP Paribas to keep sensitive data off public cloud despite Google deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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BNP Paribas to Retain Sensitive Data Off Public Cloud Despite Google Partnership

By Leo Marchandon

BNP Paribas' Cloud Strategy and Google Partnership

Overview of the Five-Year Agreement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas will keep some sensitive customer data and critical operations off public cloud infrastructure even after signing a five-year cloud and AI partnership with Google, the French bank said on Thursday.

The agreement gives BNP access to Google public-cloud infrastructure and Gemini models as the bank develops AI agents for internal work including corporate credit memos, sales, trading, research and structuring.

Limitations and Data Security Measures

Maintaining On-Premise Infrastructure

But the deal does not mark a wholesale move, BNP Group Chief Information Officer Marc Camus told reporters in a call.

"The fact that we signed this agreement with Google doesn't mean that we will get rid of our on-premise infrastructure," he said.

Handling Highly Confidential Data

Medical information held by its insurance operations was an example of highly confidential data for which BNP avoids public-cloud solutions, he said.

BNP Paribas’ Multi-Provider Approach

Open-Source and Local Partnerships

BNP plans to keep using open-source models and to maintain its partnership with French AI company Mistral, with the providers used for different applications. 

Use Cases for Google Technology

The bank said it sees scope to use Google technology for less sensitive work such as invoice processing and data management. 

Data Ownership and Security Protocols

Google’s Commitment to Data Ownership

Google said BNP would retain ownership of its data, which would not be used to train, tune or refine its models. The bank said Google's AI agents would be authenticated, limited to the resources needed for their tasks, and monitored. 

Financial Details and Reporting

Deal Value and Disclosure

BNP and Google declined to disclose the deal's value. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • BNP’s Google cloud and AI partnership does not replace its existing on‑premises systems; sensitive data like medical records will remain off public cloud (cib.bnpparibas)
  • The bank continues multi‑cloud and strategic autonomy: it maintains ties with IBM Cloud, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and Mistral AI for different use‑cases (group.bnpparibas)
  • Google will not train its models using BNP’s data; use of AI agents is tightly governed via authentication, resource limits, and monitoring (cib.bnpparibas)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the duration of BNP Paribas' partnership with Google?
BNP Paribas signed a five-year cloud and AI partnership agreement with Google.
Will all BNP Paribas data move to Google’s cloud?
No, BNP Paribas will keep some sensitive customer data and critical operations off public cloud infrastructure.
What types of data will BNP Paribas keep off the public cloud?
Highly confidential data, such as medical information held by its insurance operations, will stay off the public cloud.
How will BNP Paribas use Google’s technology?
The bank will use Google’s public cloud and Gemini AI models for less sensitive business functions like invoice processing and internal data management.
Will BNP Paribas continue working with other AI providers?
Yes, BNP Paribas will maintain its partnership with French AI company Mistral and continue using open-source models for various applications.

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