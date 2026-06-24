Heatwave kills hundreds of thousands of poultry in France

By Sybille de La Hamaide, Noemie Olive and Gus Trompiz

Impact of Extreme Heat on French Agriculture

SAINT-ANDRE-GOULE-D'OIE, France, June 24 (Reuters) - Extreme heat in France has killed hundreds of thousands of poultry, overwhelming carcass collection services and prompting authorities to consider on-farm burial in the two biggest poultry-producing regions, agricultural organisations said.

The losses come as Western Europe is gripped by a record heatwave that has killed dozens of people, closed schools, knocked out power supplies and forced farmers to harvest grain at night.

Poultry Farmers Face Devastating Losses

Clement Blanchard, a 32-year old chicken farmer in Pays de la Loire, France's second-largest poultry region, said he had lost about 700 chickens over a few days, compared with one or two per day normally.

"We're faced with the same thing with our animals as we are ourselves: they suffer enormously from the heat, and so at times like this there are abnormally high death rates," he said on his farm in Saint-Andre-Goule-d'Oie.

Industry Response and Regional Impact

'MASSIVE' POULTRY DEATHS

Yann Nedelec, head of French poultry industry group ANVOL, estimated at least several hundred thousand poultry had died at both indoor and outdoor farms, though it was too early to give a precise figure.

The Chambers of Agriculture of Brittany and Pays de la Loire warned there had been "massive" poultry deaths.

Together, the two regions account for nearly 60% of France’s poultry flock. France is the European Union's third-largest poultry producer behind Poland and Spain.

Carcass Collection and Disposal Challenges

Dead animals are usually collected and sent for rendering, but volumes are too large for the system to cope, the chambers said. Blanchard said he was still waiting for collection.

Farmers were advised to spread sawdust or wood shavings over carcasses to absorb liquids. On-farm burials may be allowed after technical and environmental checks, the chambers said.

Broader Effects on Livestock and Dairy Farmers

The heat is also hitting cattle farmers. High temperatures reduce feed intake, increase water demand and cut milk output.

Frederic Vincent, who keeps about 70 dairy cows near Angers in western France, said his herd had clustered under ventilation points in the barn for days as fans ran at full speed. Milk production has fallen by 15% to 20%.

"They're standing there with their mouths wide open, just trying to find air," Vincent said. "It's very difficult, physically for people and for the animals."

Conclusion and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Gus Trompiz, Noemie Olive. Editing by Ingrid Melander, Elaine Hardcastle and Mark Potter)