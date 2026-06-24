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Erdogan says bilateral talks with Trump likely at NATO summit in Turkey - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Erdogan says bilateral talks with Trump likely at NATO summit in Turkey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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International Relations Diplomacy security NATO US-Turkey Relations

Erdogan Expects Bilateral Talks With Trump During NATO Summit in Turkey

Key Developments Ahead of the Ankara NATO Summit

Anticipated Meeting Between Erdogan and Trump

ANKARA, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would "most likely" hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump when the U.S. leader comes to Ankara for a NATO summit next month.

Summit Details and International Participation

NATO Leaders and Partners Attending

Turkey will host 32 NATO leaders, as well as officials from the alliance's partners in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific region, on July 7-8 amid tensions within the alliance over burden-sharing, defence spending, and U.S. complaints over allies' involvement on re-opening the Strait of Hormuz during the U.S.-Iran war.

Significance of Trump's Attendance

Erdogan has previously said Trump's attendance at the summit was important to show unity within the alliance.

Prospects for Bilateral Talks

Potential Separate Meeting

Asked by reporters in parliament if the two leaders planned to meet separately outside of the summit on July 7-8, he said "it will most likely happen", but did not elaborate further.

Turkey-U.S. Relations and Regional Cooperation

Strengthening Ties and Resolving Disputes

The two leaders have forged a close relationship since Trump returned to the White House in 2024, increasing cooperation on a range of regional issues and resolving some outstanding disputes like Turkish state lender Halkbank's sanctions-evasion case.

Summit Agenda and Strategic Goals

Focus on Burden-Sharing and Defence Spending

Burhanettin Duran, Erdogan's communications director, told representatives of Turkish media in Ankara that burden-sharing would be among the key agenda points at the Ankara summit.

Turkey's Defence Spending Targets

"The changing security architecture is pushing NATO allies to re-evaluate their defence spending. In that framework, Turkey aims to reach the 3.5% + 1.5% target by the end of 2030," Duran said, according to a readout of his comments on Wednesday.

Participation of Regional Partners

Representatives of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, a partnership forum with some Middle Eastern countries, as well as Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Australia - known as the Indo-Pacific Four - will also attend the summit at the foreign ministers level.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Erdoğan expects a private meeting with Trump on the summit sidelines, underscoring warm bilateral ties and mutual interest in reinforcing alliance unity.
  • Turkey is advancing NATO’s new 5 % of GDP defence spending target—3.5 % for direct defence and 1.5 % for resilience—aiming to meet it by 2030, exceeding the old 2 % standard.
  • The Ankara summit arrives amid heightened alliance friction over burden-sharing, U.S. calls for support in Iran’s Strait of Hormuz, and efforts to reorient NATO into a more outcome-focused, modernised alliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the NATO summit in Turkey take place?
The NATO summit in Turkey is scheduled for July 7-8.
Will President Erdogan and President Trump meet separately at the summit?
Erdogan said it will most likely happen, but did not elaborate further.
What are the main agenda points for the Ankara NATO summit?
Key topics include burden-sharing, defence spending, and NATO's security architecture.
Which countries are expected to attend the Ankara NATO summit?
32 NATO leaders, Gulf and Asia-Pacific partners, Middle Eastern countries, and the Indo-Pacific Four are expected to attend.
Why is Trump's attendance considered important at the summit?
Erdogan emphasized Trump's attendance as important to show unity within the alliance.

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