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Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Qualcomm Negotiates with ByteDance for Custom Chip Design Services Amid Market Shifts

Qualcomm's Strategic Talks with ByteDance and Market Implications

Background of the Negotiations

June 24 (Reuters) - Qualcomm is in talks to provide chip-design services to China's ByteDance, four people familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company seeks to reduce dependence on the smartphone market, its biggest revenue source.

If successful, the negotiations would make ByteDance, the parent of short-video platform TikTok, an early customer of Qualcomm's chip-design services operation. Qualcomm is the world's largest supplier of smartphone modem chips, which manage cellular communications.

US-China Tech Relations and Business Interests

The talks also show that U.S. tech firms remain keen to do business with China, even as growing friction between Washington and Beijing over AI chips has impacted the likes of Nvidia, AMD, Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Details of the Potential Chip Design Collaboration

Qualcomm is discussing designing custom chips for ByteDance, according to three of the sources. The chips would be based in part on technology owned by AlphaWave Semi, a high-speed connectivity specialist Qualcomm acquired last year, two of the sources said.

Uncertainties and Possible Outcomes

While the discussions are underway, the outcome remains uncertain, three sources said. It was not clear whether the talks would lead to a finished chip design and manufacturing, and ByteDance could pursue different partners, they said.

Potential Chip Specifications and Production Timeline

Other details about the chip were not immediately clear. One of the sources said the discussion involves the designing of video processing units (VPUs), with an eye toward starting mass production by the end of the year.

Reuters reported earlier that ByteDance is developing an AI chip for inference tasks and custom central processing units (CPUs).

Industry Impact and Qualcomm's Broader Strategy

Qualcomm and ByteDance did not respond to requests for comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

A deal with ByteDance would be a significant win for Qualcomm, which has faced uncertainty from smartphone makers this year due to a surge in memory-chip prices. Global smartphone shipments are likely to show the steepest annual contraction on record this year.

Expansion into Data Center and Custom Chip Markets

Qualcomm is working to break into the booming data center chip market and working with customers on three kinds of chips: CPUs, accelerators for inference, and custom chips called ASICs, a fast-growing market for rivals such as Broadcom and Marvell.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney, Fanny Potkin, Wen-Yee Lee and Liam Mo; Editing by Miyoung Kim and David Dolan)

Key Takeaways

  • Qualcomm is in talks to design custom VPUs for ByteDance, based on Alphawave Semi’s connectivity technology, aiming for volume production by year‑end (investing.com)
  • This deal would mark one of Qualcomm’s earliest large‑scale moves into AI‑focused custom ASICs and data‑center infrastructure, diversifying away from its traditional smartphone‑modem business (rcrtech.com)
  • The agreement underscores ongoing commercial ties between U.S. tech firms and Chinese companies, amid tightening U.S. export controls on advanced AI chips (rcrtech.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Qualcomm discussing with ByteDance?
Qualcomm is in talks to provide custom chip-design services to ByteDance, potentially making ByteDance an early customer for its chip-services operation.
What type of chips might Qualcomm design for ByteDance?
Qualcomm is discussing designs for video processing units (VPUs) and possibly AI inference chips, using technology acquired from AlphaWave Semi.
Why is Qualcomm pursuing this partnership with ByteDance?
Qualcomm aims to reduce dependence on the smartphone market due to slowing sales and is seeking growth in custom and data center chips.
Is the Qualcomm-ByteDance chip deal finalized?
No, the outcome of the negotiations is still uncertain and ByteDance may consider other partners.

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