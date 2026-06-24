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Morning Bid: Time to cash in your chips? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Time to cash in your chips?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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European & Global Markets: Chip Stocks, MSCI Reviews, and Currency News

Market Movements and Key Financial Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Chip Stocks and Semiconductor Sector Trends

South Korea's KOSPI and Retail Investor Activity

South Korea's chip-heavy KOSPI made an unconvincing attempt at a bounce on Wednesday after notching the fifth-biggest selloff in its history a day earlier.

According to BNY, there are signs that the retail-investor buying which has driven the index to record after record is starting to flag, particularly after the regulator suddenly sounded cool on popular leveraged ETF products.

The market climbed in morning trade but was flat before lunchtime in Seoul, where for months downtown has been awash with workers hunched over phones, trading stocks. Meanwhile in Taipei, chipmaking giant TSMC was falling.

Micron Earnings and Sector Sentiment

An earnings report, after the U.S. close, from Micron will be the next guide for mood and direction in the sector and focus is on whether the chipmaker announces long-term supply deals and upfront payments from big customers.

The threshold for disappointment could be pretty low, with positioning stretched. Bank of America's June survey of fund managers found 80% think long semiconductors is the most crowded trade, a record reading.

The same survey showed more than half of respondents think now is the "boom" phase of the investment cycle in artificial intelligence and not yet the euphoria or profit-taking, displacement or panic stages of a bursting asset-price bubble.

MSCI Review and Emerging Markets

Indonesia's Market Status

INDONESIA STAYS AS EM, UNDER MSCI REVIEW

Index provider MSCI left Indonesia in the purgatory of its review of market classification, saying investors are waiting to see whether reforms on free float and ownership disclosure deliver a more liquid and transparent market.

The outcome had stocks wobbly in Jakarta.

Currency and Economic Updates

Euro and Yen Movements

Germany's Ifo survey of business conditions is due later in the day, with slight improvement expected. The euro, however, remains under pressure from a U.S. dollar that is supported by pricing for several central bank interest rate hikes this year.

The yen held at 160.56 in Asia as this week's online discussion between Minister of Finance Satsuki Katayama and U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent had investors leery of possible joint intervention to support the Japanese currency.

Japan's Foreign Exchange Reserves

Japan plans to examine ways to improve management of its $1.3 trillion foreign exchange reserves, according to a draft report reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, a war chest which at the moment is believed to be mainly held as U.S. Treasuries.

Key Events to Watch

Economic and Earnings Highlights

  • Economics: German Ifo survey
  • Earnings: Micron
Reporting and Editing

(By Tom Westbrook; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • KOSPI attempted recovery after near-10% drop following regulatory concerns over leveraged ETFs tied to chip stocks; trading volatility surged. (money.udn.com)
  • Bank of America’s June fund manager survey showed 80% label semiconductors as the most crowded trade in history—raising red flags over potential de-risking. (recessionalert.com)
  • MSCI kept Indonesia in Emerging Market status but flagged transparency, free float, and coordinated trading as concerns, setting up a possible downgrade if reforms lag by November. (idnfinancials.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did South Korea's KOSPI index see a major selloff?
Heavy retail-investor buying has started to weaken, with regulatory warnings on leveraged ETF products contributing to the downturn.
What factors are influencing chipmakers like TSMC and Micron?
TSMC shares fell on sector uncertainty, while investors await Micron's earnings report for news on supply deals and AI investment cycle sentiment.
What is the current status of Indonesia in MSCI's market classification?
MSCI left Indonesia under review due to ongoing concerns about market reforms, liquidity, and transparency, impacting local stocks.
Which economic indicators are markets watching in Europe?
Investors are focusing on the German Ifo survey of business conditions for signs of improvement in the European economic outlook.
How are currency markets reacting to central bank policies?
Currencies like the euro and yen are under pressure from U.S. dollar strength, potential interest rate hikes, and fears of possible currency interventions.

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