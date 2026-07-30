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Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm shares slide as higher costs, Apple-related weakness cloud profit forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Qualcomm Shares Drop as Higher Costs and Apple Weakness Impact Profit Outlook

Qualcomm Faces Margin Pressure Amid Rising Costs and Declining Apple Revenue

July 30 (Reuters) - Qualcomm shares fell about 5% in premarket trading on Thursday after the chipmaker's warning about higher memory costs and a steeper decline in Apple revenue raised concerns about near-term profit growth.

Rising Costs and Supply Chain Challenges

A surge in AI infrastructure spending has tightened semiconductor supply chains, driving up costs for memory, wafers, packaging and testing. Qualcomm plans to pass on those increases to customers through double-digit price hikes.

Impact on Margins and Pricing Strategies

"Cost increases and higher spending are significantly impacting margins, and while the company is trying to raise prices to compensate, the forthcoming data-center ramp seems likely to more than offset that pricing action," Bernstein analysts said.

Gradual Benefits and Near-Term Outlook

Qualcomm said on Wednesday the benefits from price increases would emerge gradually over the next couple of quarters, and margins will be under pressure in the near term as existing contracts expire and new product cycles begin.

Profit Forecast and Apple Revenue Decline

For the current quarter, Qualcomm forecast adjusted profit per share in the range of $2.05 to $2.25, well below LSEG-compiled analysts' average estimate of $2.36.

The company said its modem share in the upcoming iPhone would be materially lower than its prior 20% estimate, indicating the Apple business will shrink faster than anticipated.

AI and Data Center Expansion

The chipmaker remained optimistic about its AI and data center expansion, saying growth in non-handset revenue is expected to accelerate to more than 60% in fiscal 2027 from 24% in fiscal 2026.

Analyst Perspectives and Stock Valuation

Still, analysts at TD Cowen cautioned that the diversification story would take time to play out, noting that initial data center programs carry lower margins.

At least six analysts cut their price targets on the stock, with the mean target now at $208.68.

Qualcomm trades at 14.31 times its expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared with 43.85 times for Intel and 17.49 times for Nvidia.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Memory and component cost inflation—especially DRAM, NAND/NVMe, HBM, wafers, packaging and testing—is weighing on Qualcomm’s margins, prompting projected double‑digit price hikes to customers and delayed benefits from pricing actions.(trendforce.com)
  • Qualcomm cut its expected iPhone modem share materially below 20%, signaling a sharper‑than‑anticipated decline in its Apple business, compounding concerns about handset revenue contraction.(morningstar.com)
  • While Qualcomm is pivoting toward higher‑growth AI/data center and non‑handset revenue—expected to jump from 24% in fiscal 2026 to over 60% in fiscal 2027—analysts warn those segments may offer lower margins initially and take time to offset handset weakness.(spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Qualcomm shares fall in premarket trading?
Qualcomm shares dropped due to warnings of higher memory costs and a steeper decline in Apple-related revenue, raising concerns about profit growth.
How is Qualcomm addressing increased semiconductor costs?
Qualcomm plans to pass on higher memory and component costs to customers with double-digit price hikes.
How is Qualcomm's business with Apple changing?
Qualcomm expects its modem share in the upcoming iPhone to be much lower than previously estimated, leading to a faster decline in Apple business revenue.
What growth does Qualcomm expect from its data center and AI sectors?
Qualcomm anticipates non-handset revenue will accelerate to over 60% in fiscal 2027, up from 24% in fiscal 2026.

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