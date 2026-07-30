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Italy's Fineco sales jump 35% in first half, boosting full-year view - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Fineco sales jump 35% in first half, boosting full-year view

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Fineco Sales Soar 35% in H1 2026, Bolstering Positive Outlook for Full Year

Fineco's Strong Performance and Strategic Initiatives in 2026

Impressive Growth in Net Sales and Customer Acquisition

July 30 (Reuters) - Italian digital bank Fineco on Thursday reported a nearly 35% rise in its half-year net sales to €8.9 billion ($10.2 billion), boosted by a sharp increase in new customers, and struck a positive tone about its full-year prospects.

CEO Alessandro Foti told analysts on a call that strong net sales were the main indicator that would drive revenue and profit growth in 2026.

Revenue Growth Drivers and Business Area Contributions

Structural Trends and Deposit Stability

Fineco, which does not provide a numeric guidance for its key results, said it expected all business areas and mix components to positively contribute to its revenue growth this year, thanks to an acceleration in structural trends.

"Fineco has the highest percentage among European banks of stable deposits," which should translate into a positive effect from rising interest rates, Foti said.

Technology and AI as Catalysts for Growth

Fineco had said in March it planned to grow the pace at which it gathers new money by using AI and targeting clients from "inefficient" German banks.

Redesigning the Bank's Backbone

"We have some very clear evidence that what we are doing in terms of redesigning the backbone of the bank using technology and AI is starting to pay off," Foti said on Thursday.

Increased Marketing Investment

Fineco also plans to spend €5 million more in marketing this year than previously planned.

Key Financial and Operational Results

In the first half of 2026, the bank gained 125,594 new customers, up 25.9% from a year ago. Net profit grew around 7% to €340.4 million in the same period.

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Uras, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • 1H 2026 net sales surged ~35% year‑on‑year to €8.9 billion, supported by over 125,594 new customers (+25.9%) (ansa.it).
  • June alone saw net inflows of €1.45 billion (+71% YoY) and 21,698 new clients (+51%), contributing to the strong half‑year performance (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Fineco highlights its high share of stable, transactional deposits—reflected in top-tier liquidity ratios among European banks—which benefit from rising interest rates (alphaspread.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Fineco's net sales increase in the first half?
Fineco's net sales rose by nearly 35% to €8.9 billion in the first half.
What contributed to Fineco's strong sales growth?
A sharp increase in new customers and AI-driven technology improvements contributed to Fineco's strong sales growth.
What is Fineco's outlook for the full year?
Fineco expects all business areas to positively contribute to revenue growth, maintaining an optimistic outlook for the full year.
How many new customers did Fineco gain in the first half?
Fineco gained 125,594 new customers, marking a 25.9% increase from the previous year.
How much did Fineco's net profit grow in the first half?
Fineco's net profit grew by around 7% to €340.4 million in the first half.

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