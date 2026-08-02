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UK hiring falls but demand for AI skills jumps, job site Indeed says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK hiring falls but demand for AI skills jumps, job site Indeed says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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UK Hiring Declines but Record-High Demand for AI Skills, Indeed Reports

Key Findings from Indeed's 2026 UK Labour Market Survey

Overview of Hiring Trends

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British hiring fell in the first six months of 2026 with job postings for graduates at their lowest since 2020, according to a survey from recruitment platform Indeed published on Monday that also showed demand for AI skills hit a record high.

"The UK's labour market is under sustained pressure. Hiring demand is falling across most parts of the economy, while posted wage growth is gradually cooling," Indeed senior economist Jack Kennedy said.

"That is particularly challenging for graduates and younger workers, who are competing for fewer opportunities to gain an initial foothold."

Detailed Labour Market Statistics

Decline in Job Postings and Wage Growth

• Job postings fell by 11% between the start of 2026 and July 17 and were 32% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic

• Advertised wage growth cooled to 3.9% annually in the three months to June, the slowest since February 2022

Impact on Graduates and Seasonal Workers

• Graduate job postings were down 7% year-on-year as of July 10 and were at their lowest level for the time of the year since 2020

• Summer job postings, which cover temporary and seasonal roles, were the weakest in four years

AI Skills in High Demand

• At the end of June, AI or related tools and programmes appeared in 9.4% of UK job postings, a record high

Youth Unemployment and Government Response

Youth Unemployment Crisis

• Britain has faced a worsening youth unemployment crisis since the pandemic, with more than a ​million 16-to-24-year-olds not in education, employment or training, according to previously released data

Government Initiatives

New Technical Education Plans

• Last week, new Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced plans to align technical education and training for young people with local employment needs.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Between the start of 2026 and mid‑July, UK job postings dropped 11%, and graduate roles plunged to their weakest mid‑year level since 2020, according to recruitment platform Indeed.
  • Advertised wage growth cooled to 3.9% year‑on‑year by June—the slowest pace since February 2022—while AI‑related skills featured in a record 9.4% of UK job postings.
  • With over one million 16‑to‑24‑year‑olds now NEETs, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has launched a technical education overhaul, starting from age 14, aiming to better match skills training with local employment trends.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK job postings fall in the first half of 2026?
Job postings in the UK fell by 11% between the start of 2026 and July 17.
What is the current trend in demand for AI skills in UK job postings?
AI or related tools appeared in 9.4% of UK job postings at the end of June 2026, a record high.
How has the graduate job market in the UK changed?
Graduate job postings were down 7% year-on-year as of July 10 and are at their lowest level since 2020.
What is the trend in advertised wage growth in the UK?
Advertised wage growth cooled to 3.9% annually over the three months to June, the slowest since February 2022.
What actions has the UK government taken regarding youth employment?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced plans to align technical education and training for young people with local employment needs.

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