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Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Iran talks to take place on Monday, sets no deadline for deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Trump Announces Monday Iran Talks, Keeps Timing of Deal Open Amid Strait Crisis

US-Iran Negotiations and Strait of Hormuz Crisis

By Steve Holland, Menna AlaaElDin and Yasmine Ghania

Background on the Crisis

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE/CAIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran will happen on Monday but declined to set a deadline for an agreement after earlier saying he had called off an imminent attack in hopes of quickly reaching a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump had said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat" but that Tehran must "rapidly make a DEAL."

Details of the Upcoming Talks

As he returned to Washington from a weekend in New Jersey, Trump told reporters on Sunday that a negotiation would begin on Monday afternoon but did not provide details of where it would take place or who would be involved.

Asked if there was a deadline for Iran to come to an agreement, Trump declined to answer. "Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don't want that," Trump said in response.

Escalation and De-escalation in the Region

Trump has repeatedly issued threats that he would escalate the war on Iran he launched along with Israel in late February, only to allow more time for talks, which have so far not led to a comprehensive deal.

Trump's apparent de-escalation after days of threats of new attacks from each side was the latest twist in the war. Attacks have spread across the Gulf to the Red Sea and even a Mediterranean facility in Egypt.

Impact on Global Energy Markets

Iran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas before the start of the war, causing energy prices to rise and stoking broader inflation.

The U.S. president has argued that his stated goal of keeping Iran from gaining nuclear weapons justifies higher fuel costs in the near term, but the economic pain has put political pressure on him to find a way to end the conflict.

Oil prices were down more than 4% in early trading on Monday.

Iranian Diplomacy and Regional Response

Diplomatic Efforts by Iran

IRANIAN DIPLOMACY

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held phone calls with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir to discuss diplomatic efforts, Iran's state media reported on Sunday.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA reported earlier that negotiations between Tehran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz were in their final stages, citing Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations were focused on agreeing a new route through the strait, adding that it had "no link to the Strait of Hormuz being opened or closed. That is a separate discussion."

Regional and International Reactions

Last month Iran publicly rejected an Omani proposal, backed by Gulf states, to manage the strait they share. People familiar with the matter had told Reuters the plan included the collection of voluntary fees for using the strait.

Eli Cohen, Israel's energy minister and a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet, said there was close security and intelligence coordination between Israel and the U.S. on everything happening in the region.

But he added: "With or without an agreement, and regardless of any external commitments, if Iran attempts to renew its nuclear program or advance its ballistic missile industries, we will be there. We will take action, and we will strike."

US-Israel Coordination

Trump and Netanyahu met on Tuesday in Washington, with an Israeli official saying they had explored all possible paths to curb Iran's nuclear program, including diplomacy, economic pressure and force. Tehran denies it is seeking a nuclear weapon.

(Reporting by Yasmine Ghania and Menna Alaa El-Din in Cairo, Steve Holland aboard Air Force One and Daniel Moshashai in Dubai; writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Sergio Non and Paul Simao)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are talks between the U.S. and Iran scheduled to take place?
U.S. President Trump stated that talks with Iran are set to begin on Monday afternoon.
Is there a deadline for reaching a deal with Iran?
President Trump has declined to set a deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran.
What is the main issue being negotiated between the U.S. and Iran?
Talks focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resolving the impasse over Iran's nuclear program.
How have oil prices responded to the ongoing Iran-U.S. conflict?
Oil prices were down more than 4% in early trading on Monday amid developments in the talks.
What diplomatic efforts are regional countries making regarding Iran?
Iran's Foreign Minister has held discussions with Saudi and Pakistani officials to address regional diplomacy and negotiations.

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