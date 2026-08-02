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UK faces recession if Strait of Hormuz stays closed, forecaster warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK faces recession if Strait of Hormuz stays closed, forecaster warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Strait of Hormuz Closure Could Push UK Into Recession by 2027, EY Warns

Economic Impact of Strait of Hormuz Closure on the UK

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's economy is likely to shrink in 2027 if the Strait of Hormuz does not reopen to shipping before the middle of next year, forecasters at accountants EY warned on Monday.

Growth Forecasts Based on Strait Reopening Scenarios

EY slightly nudged up its growth forecast for this year to 0.8% from 0.9%, on the basis that the Strait reopens by the end of September, and sees growth of 1.2% in 2027 on that basis.

Potential for Economic Downturn

"If the Strait of Hormuz reopens in the coming months, we expect the UK to avoid a more pronounced downturn, but an extended closure into 2027 would raise inflation and could push the economy into contraction next year," EY UK Chief Economist Peter Arnold said.

Key Forecasts and Economic Indicators
  • EY predicts that if the Strait of Hormuz remains shut until early to mid 2027, UK growth this year will slow to 0.5% and that the economy will shrink 0.2% in 2027
  • Inflation is likely to rise to 6.4% by the end of 2026 under that scenario, compared with a lower peak of 3.5% this year if the Strait reopens in the next couple of months
  • Bank of England forecasts last week, under an adverse scenario where oil and gas prices remain 30%-60% higher than markets expect, still showed the economy growing by close to 1% next year while quarterly inflation peaked at 4.5%
  • EY expects the BoE to keep interest rates on hold this year and then cut them next year from 3.75% to 3.25% with moves in April and July

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • EY’s baseline assumes the Strait reopens by end‑Q3 2026, yielding GDP growth of 0.8% (2026) and 1.2% (2027), but prolonged closure risks pushing the economy into contraction.
  • With a prolonged closure into 2027, EY projects UK growth slowing to 0.5% in 2026, followed by a ‑0.2% GDP contraction in 2027 and inflation rising to 6.4% by end‑2026.
  • Other forecasters—such as the Bank of England and NIESR—also warn that sustained oil price shocks from Middle East conflict could significantly elevate inflation and heighten recession risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the economic impact on the UK if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed?
If the Strait remains closed until mid-2027, the UK economy is forecasted to shrink by 0.2% in 2027 with inflation rising to 6.4%.
What growth does EY predict for the UK if the Strait of Hormuz reopens soon?
EY expects the UK economy to grow by 1.2% in 2027 if the Strait reopens by the end of September.
How will UK inflation be affected if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed?
UK inflation could climb to 6.4% by the end of 2026 if the Strait remains closed.
What action does EY expect from the Bank of England on interest rates?
EY predicts the Bank of England will hold interest rates this year and cut them next year, from 3.75% to 3.25%.

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