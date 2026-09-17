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Wacker Chemie disappointed by US polysilicon policy, sets new goals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wacker Chemie disappointed by US polysilicon policy, sets new goals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Markets Chemicals Polysilicon U.S. Policy

Wacker Chemie Sets New Goals Amid Disappointment Over US Polysilicon Policy

Wacker Chemie's Response to US Polysilicon Policy and Strategic Outlook

US Policy Framework and Wacker's Concerns

Sept 17 (Reuters) - German chemicals group Wacker Chemie said on Thursday the US framework to support domestic polysilicon production was failing to achieve its intended goal, adding that it remains engaged in discussions with Washington on potential changes.  

CEO's Statement on US Measures

• Wacker CEO Christian Hartel told a capital markets day in London that the minimum prices and import tariffs on raw materials for chips and solar modules announced by the US government in August were "disappointing".

• Hartel said that in its current form the framework does not encourage the use of US-made polysilicon.

Operational Impact and Future Plans

Manufacturing Footprint and Plant Decisions

• Wacker said it could continue operating all three of its polysilicon sites serving semiconductor and solar markets in a scenario where US measures support domestic demand. If not, Wacker said it could optimise its manufacturing footprint and focus on semiconductor-grade polysilicon.

Charleston, Tennessee Plant

• Hartel said Wacker would not rush a decision on shutting its Charleston, Tennessee plant.

Financial Performance and Strategic Investments

EBITDA Outlook and Cost-Savings Program

• Wacker said third-quarter group EBITDA was expected at roughly the same level as the second quarter, with chemicals stable to slightly better.

• Its PACE cost-savings program is on track to deliver more than €300 million ($344 million) of annual gross savings by 2028, with more than 50% expected to be retained in EBITDA.

Investment Focus and Growth Targets

• Wacker said it would invest more selectively in coming years, focusing resources on higher-growth markets such as electronics, healthcare and mobility, while targeting growth above global GDP, an EBITDA margin of 15% plus or minus 2 percentage points and return on capital employed above 10%.

($1 = 0.8714 euros)

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Wacker says US August framework’s minimum prices and tariffs fall short in boosting domestic polysilicon use and is in active dialogue with Washington (whitehouse.gov)
  • Wacker may optimize its US footprint—possibly pausing decisions on its Charleston plant—unless US demand support improves
  • Wacker’s financial targets include returning EBITDA margin to ~15% (±2pp), ROCE above 10%, and over €300 million annual savings by 2028 via its PACE program

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Wacker Chemie disappointed with the US polysilicon policy?
Wacker Chemie believes the US framework does not encourage the use of US-made polysilicon, despite import tariffs and minimum prices.
What actions might Wacker Chemie take if US policy does not change?
Wacker may optimize its manufacturing footprint and focus on semiconductor-grade polysilicon if US measures do not support domestic demand.
Is Wacker Chemie planning to shut its Charleston, Tennessee plant?
Wacker Chemie will not rush a decision and is still considering the future of the Charleston, Tennessee plant.
What financial targets has Wacker Chemie set for coming years?
Wacker targets above-global GDP growth, an EBITDA margin of 15% ±2 points, and return on capital employed above 10%.
What is Wacker Chemie's PACE cost-savings program?
Wacker's PACE program aims to deliver over €300 million in annual gross savings by 2028, with more than 50% retained in EBITDA.

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