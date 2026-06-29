Six killed in shooting at mother-and-child shelter in northern Germany

Details and Aftermath of the Stade Shelter Shooting

Incident Overview

STADE, Germany, June 29 (Reuters) - Six people were killed in a shooting at a shelter for mothers and children in northern Germany.

Police Response and Investigation

Detentions and Fatalities

Police said three people were detained, including the suspected shooter, and that all the fatalities were adults. Footage released by the Bild newspaper showed police surrounding and detaining two people from a car that was driving down a road with a flat tyre.

Nature and Motive of the Crime

Police called the incident a homicide with multiple victims in the town of Stade near the port city of Hamburg. They did not give a motive. The Spiegel news outlet, citing information it obtained, said it was likely a personal rather than political or extremist matter.

Public Safety Measures

Police had warned people to stay away from the area where the incident took place, but later said there was no danger to the general public.

Victims and Scene Description

Victim Updates

German media reports initially said four women and one man had been killed. Police later said a sixth adult had died in hospital of wounds.

Arrest Footage and Police Actions

Footage posted by Bild showed a car with a flat right tyre slowing to a halt in a tree-lined road. Police with guns then ran towards the car and detained two people who were made to lie flat on the ground.

Crime Scene and Forensic Investigation

Police cordoned off the area near the facility in a cobbled street with red brick homes, and forensic experts in white suits and plainclothes police were at the scene.

Context: Mass Shootings in Germany

Rarity of Mass Shootings

Mass shootings are rare in Germany, especially when compared to the United States.

Recent Incidents

Hamburg 2023 Shooting

In 2023, a gunman in Hamburg shot dead six people before killing himself at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall.

Munich 2016 Shooting

In 2016, an 18-year-old German-Iranian man who was obsessed with mass killings killed at least nine people in Munich.

(Reporting by Jonas Walzberg and Gabriele Sajonz, Friederike Heine and Matthias Williams; additional reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal, Gareth Jones, Peter Graff)