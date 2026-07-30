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Ferrari 'very pleased' with orders for Luce EV, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari 'very pleased' with orders for Luce EV, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

Ferrari Reports Strong Global Orders for €550,000 Luce Electric Vehicle

Ferrari's First Fully Electric Car Receives Positive Customer Response

Customer Reception and CEO Comments

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Ferrari is happy with how customers are responding to its first fully electric car, CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday, after the slew of negative reviews that the model attracted at launch.

The luxury sports car maker unveiled the divisive €550,000 ($631,000) Luce in May. It is a five-seat, four-door saloon that marks a radical departure from Ferrari's traditional aesthetics and roaring petrol engine heritage.

Order Performance and Client Demographics

Presenting second quarter results, Vigna said that, two months after the launch, the company was "very pleased with how orders are proceeding".

"It's in line with our expectations. Clients who put orders in are both existing and new ones, and this too is in line with our expectations," he told reporters, adding that the Luce had not changed Ferrari's future EV plans.

Customer Enthusiasm and Sales Approach

"When clients see the car, they're really enthusiastic and happy," Vigna said, dismissing suggestions that Ferrari was resorting to aggressive marketing or pressure on loyal customers to push sales.

"It's a product they have to buy if they love it, if they have a genuine interest in it," he said.

Global Demand and Market Distribution

Ferrari has already hit the Luce's 2026 annual sales target of just under 500 units thanks to strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Worldwide Interest and EV Market Trends

Vigna on Thursday said interest for the model was evenly spread around the world.

"Of course some countries might be more used to EVs, but we're not seeing a specific pattern," he said.

Currency Conversion and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8717 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Ferrari is “very pleased” with Luce EV orders two months post-launch, aligning with internal expectations and involving a mix of new and repeat customers.
  • Reports indicate the Luce’s initial 2026 sales target of just under 500 units was achieved quickly, with strong interest across global markets including China.
  • In China, although initial claims of an 88‑unit sell‑out circulated, dealers confirm orders remain open, underscoring sustained demand despite controversy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Ferrari Luce EV been received by customers?
Ferrari's CEO reports being very pleased with customer response and strong global demand for the Luce EV.
What is the price of the Ferrari Luce EV?
The Ferrari Luce EV starts at €550,000 ($631,000).
Has Ferrari met its sales targets for the Luce EV?
Yes, Ferrari has already hit its 2026 annual sales target of just under 500 units.
Is demand for the Ferrari Luce EV limited to specific regions?
No, interest in the Luce EV is evenly spread globally, with strong demand from China among other regions.
Has Ferrari changed its EV strategy after launching Luce?
No, the launch and orders of the Luce EV have not changed Ferrari's future electric vehicle plans.

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