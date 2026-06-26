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Parliament's budget committee backs Germany's stake in KNDS, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Parliament's budget committee backs Germany's stake in KNDS, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Parliament Approves Germany’s €7.2 Billion KNDS Stake, Enabling Dual IPO

German Parliament's Approval and Its Implications

Details of the Stake Purchase

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee approved the government's planned purchase of a 40% stake worth up to €7.2 billion ($8.21 billion) in KNDS on Friday, sources told Reuters.

Impact on KNDS and European Defence

Facilitating the KNDS IPO

The move clears a hurdle for the Franco-German tank maker's initial public offering and paves the way for Berlin to become an equal shareholder alongside Paris.

Strategic and Security Objectives

The move is aimed at securing joint control, strengthening oversight of strategic and security matters and underpinning Europe's defence industrial base.

Dual Listing and Market Significance

The approval also enables KNDS to proceed with its planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris next month, seen as one of Europe's most significant defence sector flotations in recent years.

Additional Information

Exchange Rates

Euro to Dollar Conversion

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany will purchase a 40% stake in KNDS for up to €7.2 billion, matching France’s share and securing equal governance rights—a move confirmed by Germany’s budget committee today. (grosswald.org)
  • The approval clears a key hurdle for KNDS’s dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris planned for coming weeks, expected to value the company at between €15 billion and €20 billion. (grosswald.org)
  • KNDS reported strong fundamentals—2025 revenue at €4.4 billion and an order backlog of €33.1 billion—supporting its strategic role in Europe’s defence industrial base. (grosswald.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Germany's parliament budget committee approve?
They approved the government's planned purchase of a 40% stake in KNDS worth up to €7.2 billion.
Why is Germany investing in KNDS?
The investment aims to secure joint control with France, strengthen oversight of strategic matters, and bolster Europe's defence base.
What does the approval enable for KNDS?
It allows KNDS to proceed with its planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris, one of Europe's largest defence IPOs.
How much is Germany's stake in KNDS worth?
Germany's 40% stake in KNDS is worth up to €7.2 billion, or approximately $8.21 billion.

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