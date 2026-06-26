Parliament Approves Germany’s €7.2 Billion KNDS Stake, Enabling Dual IPO

German Parliament's Approval and Its Implications

Details of the Stake Purchase

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - The German parliament's budget committee approved the government's planned purchase of a 40% stake worth up to €7.2 billion ($8.21 billion) in KNDS on Friday, sources told Reuters.

Impact on KNDS and European Defence

Facilitating the KNDS IPO

The move clears a hurdle for the Franco-German tank maker's initial public offering and paves the way for Berlin to become an equal shareholder alongside Paris.

Strategic and Security Objectives

The move is aimed at securing joint control, strengthening oversight of strategic and security matters and underpinning Europe's defence industrial base.

Dual Listing and Market Significance

The approval also enables KNDS to proceed with its planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris next month, seen as one of Europe's most significant defence sector flotations in recent years.

Additional Information

Exchange Rates

Euro to Dollar Conversion

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Friederike Heine)