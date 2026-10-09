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One person dies, one in serious condition after Greek refinery incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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One person dies, one in serious condition after Greek refinery incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Finance industry Energy Accident Greece

One Dead and Another Seriously Injured After Incident at Greek Motor Oil Refinery

Details of the Motor Oil Refinery Incident

Incident Overview

ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - One person died and another remains in serious condition after an incident on Friday at the Motor Oil refinery west of Athens, the company said in a statement.

Maintenance Work and Immediate Response

The incident occurred during maintenance and the two people, who both worked for a contractor company, were taken to hospital, Motor Oil said, without providing further details.

Company Statement and Cooperation

"The competent authorities are investigating the causes of the accident, and the company is cooperating fully with them," Motor Oil said in a statement.

Current Status of the Refinery

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear. Motor Oil did not report a fire or any damage to the refinery, which continued to operate normally on Friday.

Previous Incidents at the Refinery

2024 Fire Incident

Three people were injured in a fire in 2024 at the same refinery, which is Greece's second-largest and accounts for more than a third of the country's refining capacity.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing Edward McAllister and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred during maintenance at Motor Oil’s refinery in Agioi Theodoroi, west of Athens; one contractor has died and another is in critical condition.
  • Motor Oil reports no fire or structural damage, confirming the refinery continues normal operations, with full cooperation in the ongoing investigation.
  • Motor Oil’s refinery—the second largest in Greece, with capacity around 200,000 barrels per day—has previously experienced a 2024 fire that caused minor injuries to three contractors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Motor Oil refinery west of Athens?
An incident during maintenance resulted in one death and another person in serious condition.
Were both individuals involved in the incident employees of Motor Oil?
Both individuals worked for a contractor company, not directly for Motor Oil.
Did the incident cause a fire or damage at the refinery?
Motor Oil reported no fire or damage, and the refinery continued operating normally.
Are authorities investigating the cause of the Greek refinery accident?
Yes, competent authorities are investigating and the company is cooperating fully.
Has this refinery experienced similar incidents recently?
A fire in 2024 at the same refinery injured three people.

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