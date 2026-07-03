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Oil prices little changed ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices little changed ahead of long US weekend as peace efforts hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Oil Prices Little Changed as Middle East Peace Efforts and Shipping Resume

Market Overview and Recent Developments

By Helen Clark and Sam Li

PERTH, July 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday before a long holiday weekend in the U.S., as traders held on to hopes that attempts to secure peace in the Middle East between the United States and Iran would succeed.

Oil Price Movements and Market Sentiment

Brent futures climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.87 a barrel as of 0737 GMT. West Texas Intermediate was down 6 cents, or 0.09%, to $68.63 a barrel. 

U.S. markets will be closed on Friday ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Saturday. 

During the prior session the two benchmarks hit their lowest levels since before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began in late February. Brent for the week was down 0.16% and WTI down 0.87%, the smallest weekly movements for both in months. 

Analyst Insights

“It's a case of guarded optimism, with the market wanting to believe the peace efforts will hold, but it’s still hedging its bets until it sees real evidence on the water,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. 

Shipping Activity and Oil Supply

Some Shipping Resumes Through the Strait

Some shipping has resumed through the Strait of Hormuz, as called for under the initial deal between Iran and the United States, but levels of uncertainty are high after the two countries exchanged strikes last weekend following an Iranian attack on a cargo ship.

Gulf Producers Increase Output

With the prospect of being able to ship more oil, Gulf producers are working to increase output. 

Kuwait's oil production rose sharply to 1.65 million barrels per day in June from 580,000 bpd in May, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. 

At least five supertankers carrying a total of 10 million barrels of Saudi oil have exited the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi Aramco has switched to spot pricing from longer-term contracts to speed sales in Asia, according to trade sources and shipping data.

Market Structure Shifts

As the availability of supplies grows, the market structure has turned from backwardation to contango, reflecting decreasing expectation of future shortages.

The spread between front-month Brent and one-month forward turned negative on June 24, while the six-month spread turned negative on Thursday.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases

"The return of this supply coincides with continued SPR releases," ING analysts said in a note on Friday, referring to the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The cheaper near-term supplies could encourages buyers, they added, which could support prices.

(Reporting by Sam Li in Beijing and Helen Clark in Perth; Editing by Tom Hogue, Florence Tan and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose slightly to $71.87/bbl and WTI ticked down to $68.63/bbl as markets awaited clarity on Middle East peace prospects.
  • Kuwait’s oil output surged from around 580K bpd in May to about 1.65 M bpd in June, aided by renewed Gulf exports amid easing tensions.
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has partially resumed under the interim U.S.–Iran agreement, though uncertainty remains amid recent strikes.
  • U.S. SPR releases continue to add near-term supply, with market structure shifting toward contango as immediate tightness eases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices not moving much ahead of the U.S. holiday?
Traders are waiting to see if peace efforts between the US and Iran in the Middle East will hold, creating a cautious market.
What impact has resumed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had?
Resumed shipping has increased oil supply, and some Gulf producers are raising output, contributing to price stability.
How have Brent and WTI prices reacted recently?
Brent and WTI prices showed small weekly changes, hitting their lowest levels since before the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
What market structures indicate changing oil supply expectations?
The oil market has shifted from backwardation to contango, reflecting growing supply and lowered expectations of future shortages.
How are Saudi Arabia and Kuwait responding to the changing oil supply situation?
Saudi Arabia has switched to spot pricing for faster sales, and Kuwait significantly increased its production in June.

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