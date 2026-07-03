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Germany services contraction eases in June as cost pressures cool, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany services contraction eases in June as cost pressures cool, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Germany Services Sector Contraction Slows in June Amid Easing Cost Pressures

Germany's Services Sector Performance in June

By Miranda Murray

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany's services sector contracted for a third straight month in June as weaker demand, dragged down by higher prices and lower market confidence, continued to weigh on activity, a survey showed on Friday.

HCOB Germany Services PMI Results

The final HCOB Germany Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 48.6 in June from 48.1 in May, nearly two points higher than an initial reading of 46.8. 

Interpreting the PMI Reading

A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction, and the further it falls below that number, the faster the rate of contraction.

June's reading, which is the highest since the downturn began in April, thus indicates only a moderate rate of decline.

Factors Impacting the Services Sector

Challenging Economic Backdrop

"The service sector continues to suffer from the generally more challenging economic backdrop seen since the start of the Middle East war," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Weaker Demand and New Business Decline

New business fell for a fourth straight month and at a faster pace than in May, as firms cited difficult economic conditions, tighter financial conditions and weak confidence in the domestic market. New work from abroad also declined markedly.

Backlogs and Capacity Pressures

A lack of incoming orders also led to another fall in backlogs of work, with the pace of depletion accelerating to its fastest since August last year. 

"A steep and accelerated reduction in backlogs of work points to low capacity pressures in the sector and suggests there will be little appetite for hiring in the coming months," said Smith.

Employment Trends

Employment fell for a sixth consecutive month in June, though the decline was only marginal and the weakest in that run.           

Cost Pressures and Inflation

Input Price Inflation

Input price inflation slowed sharply to its lowest since November last year, helped in part by lower fuel prices.

Outlook Amid Uncertainty

Smith said the subsiding cost pressures were encouraging but added that the dynamics for the coming months are unclear as developments in the Middle East remain unpredictable.

Composite PMI Overview

The final S&P Global Germany composite PMI, which includes services as well as manufacturing, rose to 49.5 in June from 48.8 the month before. 

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • June final services PMI at 48.6, above the flash 46.8, marking the slowest contraction since April
  • Input price inflation in services fell to its lowest since November 2025, aided by lower fuel costs
  • Composite PMI for Germany rose to 49.5, pointing to reduced private‑sector contraction

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the latest Germany Services PMI indicate for June?
The PMI rose to 48.6 in June, showing continued contraction but at a slower, more moderate rate.
Why is Germany's services sector still contracting?
The contraction is due to weaker demand, higher prices, and lower market confidence, as well as difficult economic and financial conditions.
How have cost pressures changed in Germany's services sector?
Input price inflation slowed sharply to its lowest since November last year, partly due to lower fuel prices.
What does the decline in backlogs of work suggest for employment?
A steep reduction in backlogs indicates low capacity pressures, suggesting there may be little appetite for hiring in the coming months.
How did the composite PMI for Germany perform in June?
The S&P Global Germany composite PMI, including services and manufacturing, rose to 49.5 in June from 48.8 in May.

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