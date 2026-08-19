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Russia's Putin orders government to help rebuild warehouses destroyed in Ukrainian attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Putin orders government to help rebuild warehouses destroyed in Ukrainian attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Putin Tells Government to Rebuild Warehouses Damaged in Ukraine Attacks

Russian Government Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Warehouses

Putin Orders Restoration Programme

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian government on Wednesday to launch a programme to rebuild commercial warehouses damaged or destroyed by Ukraine in a month of targeted attacks.

Extent of Damage to Russian Warehouses

Ukraine has carried out drone strikes against at least two dozen warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries since July 18, causing explosions and fires that have destroyed a large chunk of its storage capacity.

Government Involvement and Technological Upgrades

Putin, without naming the company, said a number of logistic sites needed rebuilding with state involvement, and told the government to work on this.

Focus on Modernization

"It is essential to ensure that the restoration of damaged facilities is carried out at a qualitatively new technological level," he said in televised comments to a conference of ministers and business leaders on the economy.

Economic Impact and Ongoing Challenges

Resilience Amid Sanctions and Attacks

Putin said the economy was growing modestly despite external pressure — a reference to Western sanctions — and despite Ukrainian attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities.

Assessment of Damage

"Of course, such attacks have not caused, and could not cause, critical consequences. However, they do inflict damage; this is obvious, and we fully understand and acknowledge it," he said.

Ukraine's Strategy and International Response

Ukraine, whose own cities, ports and logistics hubs are also under attack, says its strategy is aimed at raising the costs to Russia of continuing the war that Moscow launched in February 2022.

European Union's Planned Sanctions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this week that the EU would in the coming months impose its most far-reaching sanctions yet on Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Moscow bureau; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 20 Wildberries warehouse facilities have been struck since July 18, with an estimated ~10% of the retailer’s logistics capacity destroyed; damage estimates range up to US$400 million and beyond (apnews.com).
  • Satellite imagery confirms significant structural devastation across multiple sites, including Volgograd and Elektrostal (rferl.org).
  • Restoration is expected to be time‑consuming and costly—partial rebuilding of key complexes may take at least six months and tens of millions of dollars; some operations are sourcing temporary capacity outside Russia (newsukraine.rbc.ua).
  • Ukraine frames its campaign—including strikes on logistics infrastructure—as ‘long‑range sanctions’ aimed at raising costs for Russia’s war effort, targeting dual‑use supply chains (pravda.com.ua).
  • Meanwhile, the EU, led by high representative Kaja Kallas, has warned of imposing its most extensive sanctions yet on Russia in the months ahead (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Putin order the reconstruction of warehouses?
Putin ordered reconstruction due to Ukrainian drone attacks that damaged or destroyed Russian commercial warehouses.
Which company’s warehouses were targeted in Ukraine's attacks?
Ukraine targeted at least two dozen warehouses of Wildberries, Russia's top online retailer.
What is the Russian government's plan for damaged warehouses?
The government will launch a programme to rebuild and modernize the logistics sites with state involvement.
How have Ukrainian attacks impacted the Russian economy?
Putin stated the attacks caused damage but did not result in critical consequences for the economy.
What further actions are expected from the European Union?
The EU plans to impose its most extensive sanctions yet on Russia in the coming months.

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