Putin Tells Government to Rebuild Warehouses Damaged in Ukraine Attacks

Russian Government Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Warehouses

Putin Orders Restoration Programme

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian government on Wednesday to launch a programme to rebuild commercial warehouses damaged or destroyed by Ukraine in a month of targeted attacks.

Extent of Damage to Russian Warehouses

Ukraine has carried out drone strikes against at least two dozen warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries since July 18, causing explosions and fires that have destroyed a large chunk of its storage capacity.

Government Involvement and Technological Upgrades

Putin, without naming the company, said a number of logistic sites needed rebuilding with state involvement, and told the government to work on this.

Focus on Modernization

"It is essential to ensure that the restoration of damaged facilities is carried out at a qualitatively new technological level," he said in televised comments to a conference of ministers and business leaders on the economy.

Economic Impact and Ongoing Challenges

Resilience Amid Sanctions and Attacks

Putin said the economy was growing modestly despite external pressure — a reference to Western sanctions — and despite Ukrainian attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities.

Assessment of Damage

"Of course, such attacks have not caused, and could not cause, critical consequences. However, they do inflict damage; this is obvious, and we fully understand and acknowledge it," he said.

Ukraine's Strategy and International Response

Ukraine, whose own cities, ports and logistics hubs are also under attack, says its strategy is aimed at raising the costs to Russia of continuing the war that Moscow launched in February 2022.

European Union's Planned Sanctions

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this week that the EU would in the coming months impose its most far-reaching sanctions yet on Russia.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Moscow bureau; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)