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French services sector contracted in June by more than forecast, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French services sector contracted in June by more than forecast, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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France Services Sector Contracts More Than Expected in June 2024

June 2024 Services PMI and Economic Outlook

Survey Results and Key Figures

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France's services sector contracted in June by more than initially forecast, as sluggish demand and inflationary pressures weighed on businesses, said a survey by S&P Global.

Services PMI Performance

The S&P Global France Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 46.8 points in June from 44.3 in May, although that final June services figure came below a flash figure of 47.4.

PMI Interpretation

Any figure below 50 points shows a contraction in activity, while above 50 shows expansion.

Composite PMI and Sector Comparison

The S&P Global France Composite PMI Output Index, which includes both the services and manufacturing sectors, rose to 47.2 from 44.9 in May - also below a flash June composite PMI figure of 47.6 and below that 50 points threshold.

Expert Commentary and Economic Implications

"All things considered, the June PMI survey for France could have been much worse, especially after the recessionary warning signs being flagged in the May numbers and by the downward revision to first quarter GDP," said Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ongoing Economic Challenges

"What hasn't changed, however, is the fact that the French economy is still mired by sluggish demand, weak business confidence and strong inflationary pressures," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s final June Services PMI was 46.8, down from May’s 44.3 and below the flash 47.4, indicating sharper-than‑expected decline in services activity.
  • Composite PMI improved to 47.2 from May’s 44.9 but still signalled contraction across private sector activity.
  • Although inflation eased—with HICP inflation dipping to 2.0% in June—consumer and business confidence remained subdued amid geopolitical tensions and high energy costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the S&P Global France Services PMI show for June?
The PMI showed the French services sector contracted in June, rising to 46.8, which is below the expansion threshold of 50.
How does the June services PMI compare to previous months?
June's services PMI increased from May's 44.3 to 46.8 but remained below the 50-point threshold, indicating ongoing contraction.
What factors contributed to the contraction in France's services sector?
Sluggish demand and persistent inflationary pressures weighed on businesses, causing the contraction.
What is the significance of a PMI reading below 50?
A PMI reading below 50 points signifies contraction in sector activity, while above 50 signals expansion.
Did the composite PMI show a similar trend in June?
Yes, the composite PMI, including services and manufacturing, also stayed below 50, indicating contraction.

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