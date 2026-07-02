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Oil falls after US, Iran talks conclude in Doha - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil falls after US, Iran talks conclude in Doha

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities Energy

Oil Prices Fall After Positive Progress in US-Iran Talks on Strait of Hormuz

Market Reactions and Developments

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped in early trade on Thursday after Qatar said Iran and the U.S. had made "positive progress" in indirect talks that concluded on Wednesday, focused on the Strait of Hormuz, which handled one-fifth of global oil supply before the war.

Brent futures were down 73 cents, or 1.02%, to $70.84 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents, or 1.21%, to $67.75 a barrel.

In the previous session, both benchmarks fell more than 1% to their lowest levels in four months.

US-Iran Negotiations and Strait of Hormuz

Details of the Talks

Sources said negotiators for the U.S. and Iran spent two days in Doha discussing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran's funds.

Though traffic has partially resumed, the two countries exchanged strikes last weekend following an Iranian attack on a cargo ship.

Iran's Position and Future Plans

Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the strait even if it has to do so by force, two senior Iranian sources said. Tehran has repeatedly said it will impose tolls on shipping starting in mid-August, after a toll-free period specified by the initial agreement expires.

Current Status of Tanker Traffic

Tanker traffic through the strait has started to recover, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance saying oil flows through the waterway had returned to pre-war levels, without citing figures.

Market Outlook and Supply Factors

Expectations of Oversupply

As the strait stays open and crude oil flows out, competition for market share keeps pushing oil prices down, and there are growing expectations of oversupply, Haitong Futures said in a note.

OPEC+ Output Decisions

Adding to supply at a time of falling oil prices amid the gradual reopening of the strait, sources said on Wednesday that OPEC+ oil-producing countries will likely agree to a further hike in their output targets from August when they meet on Sunday.

Output Target Increases

The target will increase by about 188,000 barrels per day for August, the same as for June and July, the sources said.

US Crude Inventory Data

In the U.S., crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels to 408.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since September 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The draw, however, was smaller than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a drop of 4.5 million barrels.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson in Beijing; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks between the U.S. and Iran in Doha, mediated by Qatar, advanced on issues like Strait of Hormuz shipping and unfreezing Iranian funds, prompting a drop in oil prices as market concerns eased. (axios.com)
  • OPEC+ members are expected to raise output targets by about 188,000 barrels per day in August—the third such monthly increase—adding supply amid growing oversupply fears. (kitco.com)
  • U.S. crude inventories fell sharply—dropping 3.8 million barrels to 408.4 million, lowest since September 2018—though the draw was smaller than expected; strategic reserves are also near multi‑decade lows, heightening sensitivity to supply shifts. (idnfinancials.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall after the US-Iran talks in Doha?
Oil prices fell due to positive progress in talks, which led to expectations of increased supply and eased concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
What was discussed during the US-Iran talks in Doha?
Negotiators focused on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran's funds, aiming to ensure stable oil flows.
How did the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz affect oil markets?
Partial resumption of tanker traffic increased expectations of oversupply in the oil market, pushing prices lower.
Will OPEC+ increase oil output targets?
Sources indicated OPEC+ will likely agree to a further hike in output targets from August, adding to the global oil supply.
What are the current US crude oil inventory levels?
US crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels to 408.4 million barrels last week, the lowest level since September 2018.

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