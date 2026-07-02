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Dollar steady as focus turns to US payrolls, yen intervention jitters persist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar steady as focus turns to US payrolls, yen intervention jitters persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Dollar Holds Steady as US Payrolls Data Eyed, Yen Intervention Risks Linger

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Satoshi Sugiyama

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady on Thursday as markets awaited key U.S. non-farm payrolls data, while the yen's slide to 40-year lows against the greenback and thin trading ahead of a U.S. holiday kept traders on high alert for intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, eased 0.02% to 101.38.

US Economic Data and Expectations

Thursday's data is expected to show U.S. employers added 110,000 jobs in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.3%, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said on Wednesday inflation expectations and price risks have eased in recent weeks, while the ADP National Employment Report showed that private employment rose but less than expected.

Potential Impact of Payrolls Data

That being said, "If the payrolls data exceed market expectations, the dollar could accelerate higher on a rebound," said Mitsubishi UFJ Bank senior analyst Akihiko Yokoo in a note. 

Factors Supporting the Dollar

The dollar has been underpinned by rising expectations of Fed rate hikes this year. A resilient labour market has also bolstered the outlook for U.S. growth, after job gains exceeded expectations for the past three months. That has added to other sources of dollar support, including the rapid adoption of AI, which has helped draw capital into U.S. assets.

The euro traded at $1.138 against the U.S. dollar while sterling edged 0.06% higher to $1.3279.

Yen Intervention Risks

On Guard for Yen Intervention

ON GUARD FOR YEN INTERVENTION

The Japanese yen has been one of the biggest casualties of the dollar's strength, putting Japan's Ministry of Finance in a difficult position over whether to intervene to support the currency.

Recent Yen Movements

Overnight, the yen sank to 162.84 yen against the dollar, hitting a 40-year low  and well above levels that prompted Japanese authorities to intervene a few weeks ago. In early trading, it was little changed at 162.50 per dollar. 

Traders see Friday's U.S. public holiday as a potential window for Tokyo to step in, with thinner liquidity likely to amplify the effect of any action.

Analyst Perspectives on Intervention

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Australia, said the U.S. jobs data due later in the day could serve as a trigger for intervention, depending on the result.   

"A robust jobs print would provide fresh fuel for momentum and macro accounts to add to longs, pushing the pair toward the top of the trend channel 165–166 area," he said in a note. "Conversely, a softer-than-expected report — for example, payrolls of around +65k with the unemployment rate ticking up to 4.4% or higher — would take some of the heat out of the recent rally."

In that scenario, he added, Japan's finance ministry could intervene in thin trade ahead of the Fourth of July weekend to get "more bang for their buck."

Other Currency and Crypto Movements

The Australian dollar lost 0.09% versus the greenback to $0.6885, while New Zealand's kiwi traded at $0.5672.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.2% to $59,934.94, and ether declined 0.7% to $1,605.88.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in TokyoEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets await the June U.S. non‑farm payrolls, with consensus forecasting +110,000 jobs and 4.3% unemployment—robust data could reinforce hawkish Fed expectations. (kiplinger.com)
  • The yen slipped toward its weakest level since 1986—around ¥162–163 per dollar—despite Tokyo’s record ¥11.7 trillion intervention and a BoJ rate hike to 1%; the wide U.S.–Japan rate differential continues to pressure the yen. (piptheory.com)
  • Traders remain on edge ahead of the U.S. July 4 holiday, expecting thin liquidity to amplify any potential Japanese intervention—market players see payrolls as a possible trigger for decisive action. (ca.marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the dollar steady ahead of US payrolls data?
The dollar is stable as markets await US non-farm payrolls data, with expectations of moderate job gains and steady unemployment.
What is causing concern about yen intervention?
The yen's slide to 40-year lows against the dollar has heightened concerns of intervention by Japan's Ministry of Finance.
How might US payrolls data impact currency markets?
A stronger-than-expected payrolls report may push the dollar higher, while a weak report could spur intervention in the yen.
What role does the Federal Reserve play in the current forex market?
Expectations of Fed rate hikes and a resilient US labor market are underpinning the dollar's recent strength.
Which other currencies are mentioned in relation to the dollar's movement?
The article mentions the euro, British pound, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, and cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether.

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