North Korea Holds Major Live-Fire Drills Involving Missiles and Artillery Units
Overview of North Korea's Recent Military Exercise
Details of the Live-Fire Drill
SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - North Korea held a live-fire drill to test long-range artillery and missile units of its army, state media KCNA reported on Monday.
Weapon Systems Tested
The "joint firepower attack drill" on Saturday involved five army units and tested several weapon systems, including various attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and large-caliber multiple rocket launchers, KCNA said.
Objectives and Impact
The drill would boost the morale of the troops and improve their capabilities to "completely collapse the enemy" anytime an order is placed, KCNA said citing an artillery director.
Regional Reactions and Implications
South Korea's Response
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, followed by a joint military exercise among South Korea, Japan and the United States.
International Military Cooperation
(Reporting by Heejin KimEditing by Nick Zieminski)