GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Headlines

North Korea held live-fire drills involving artillery and missiles, KCNA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Geopolitics Military Asia News

North Korea Holds Major Live-Fire Drills Involving Missiles and Artillery Units

Overview of North Korea's Recent Military Exercise

Details of the Live-Fire Drill

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - North Korea held a live-fire drill to test long-range artillery and missile units of its army, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Weapon Systems Tested

The "joint firepower attack drill" on Saturday involved five army units and tested several weapon systems, including various attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and large-caliber multiple rocket launchers, KCNA said.

Objectives and Impact

The drill would boost the morale of the troops and improve their capabilities to "completely collapse the enemy" anytime an order is placed, KCNA said citing an artillery director.

Regional Reactions and Implications

South Korea's Response

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, followed by a joint military exercise among South Korea, Japan and the United States.

International Military Cooperation

(Reporting by Heejin KimEditing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The live-fire exercise included drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and large-caliber multiple rocket launchers, showcasing diverse weapon systems and signaling enhanced operational capability (apnews.com).
  • KCNA emphasized the drill’s purpose was to boost troop morale and maintain readiness to “completely collapse the enemy” on orders, reflecting North Korea’s continued emphasis on strategic deterrence (apnews.com).
  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed multiple short-range ballistic missiles were fired eastward toward the sea, occurring in the context of simultaneous joint exercises between South Korea, Japan and the United States (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did North Korea test during its recent live-fire drills?
North Korea tested long-range artillery, attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and large-caliber multiple rocket launchers.
When did the North Korean live-fire drill take place?
The joint firepower attack drill was held on Saturday, as reported by KCNA.
How many army units participated in the North Korean drills?
Five army units participated in North Korea's joint firepower attack drill.
How did South Korea respond to North Korea’s live-fire drill?
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles and later held a joint exercise with Japan and the United States.
What was the purpose of the North Korean artillery drills?
The drills aimed to boost troop morale and improve capabilities to act on orders, according to an artillery director cited by KCNA.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says

Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says

Image for Russia hits passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, just misses 'diplomatic train'

Russia hits passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, just misses 'diplomatic train'

Image for France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout

France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout

Image for Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel

Trump tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy to stop hitting Russian diesel

Image for At least 129 missing after Indonesian passenger ship capsizes

At least 129 missing after Indonesian passenger ship capsizes

Image for Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says

Russia hits Ukrainian-Polish border area, Kyiv says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
Image for Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Image for Kosovo parliament re-elects Albin Kurti as prime minister, political crisis persists
Kosovo parliament re-elects Albin Kurti as prime minister, political crisis persists
Image for Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say
Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say
Image for Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant
Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant
Image for Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'
Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'
Image for Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Image for Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Image for Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says
Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says
Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Image for Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
View All Headlines Posts