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Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia halts Don-Azov channel shipping, affecting grain trade, after Ukraine attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 10, 2026

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Russia Suspends Don-Azov Channel Shipping After Ukraine Attacks, Grain Trade Impacted

Shipping Suspension and Its Effects on Grain Trade

(Refiles to change "Russia's" to "Russia" in headline, no changes to text)

Details of the Suspension

MOSCOW, July 10 - Russia temporarily stopped shipping through the Don-Azov Channel, a navigable waterway linking the Don River with the Sea of Azov, three grain export industry sources said on Friday.

Ukrainian Attacks and Immediate Impact

The move followed a Ukrainian attack on 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Friday, including 10 tankers. Market analysts note that up to one-quarter of wheat exports from Russia, the world's largest exporter of the grain, pass through the Sea of Azov.

Official Notification and Uncertain Timeline

One of the sources said Russia's border guards notified shipping companies that all requests for passage through the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, would not be accepted from 6:10 p.m. local time on Friday. The border guards report to the FSB security service. The notification did not say when the halt would be lifted.

Regional and Market Reactions

Key Grain-Producing Regions and Port Significance

Russia's leading grain-producing regions, Rostov and Krasnodar, lie along the Sea of Azov. The country's second-largest port in the Black Sea region is located on the Kerch Strait.

Government Response

Russia's agriculture and transport ministries did not respond to a request for comment.

Market Impact

Euronext wheat rose as much as 4% on Friday to a six-week high as talk circulated in the market about a possible closure of shipping through the Sea of Azov.

Broader Context: War and Grain Trade Risks

Ukraine has recently intensified attacks on Russian petroleum refineries, triggering fuel shortages across the country. Many analysts and international organisations have warned about risks to global grain trade from the war in Ukraine because the Black Sea is used by both Ukraine and Russia for grain exports, although there have been no major disruptions to the grain trade during the four-and-a-half-year conflict.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • The Don‑Azov Channel and Kerch Strait are critical for grain exports; the temporary halt affects up to a quarter of Russia’s wheat shipping capacity.
  • The move follows Ukrainian attacks on vessels in the Sea of Azov, part of a broader campaign targeting Russian logistics.
  • Markets reacted immediately—Euronext wheat rose approximately 4%—highlighting the global sensitivity to Black and Azov Sea shipping disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia halt shipping through the Don-Azov Channel?
Russia halted shipping after a Ukrainian attack targeted 13 Russian vessels, including 10 tankers, in the Sea of Azov.
How does the halt impact global grain trade?
Up to one-quarter of Russia's wheat exports pass through the Sea of Azov, so the shipping halt could disrupt global grain supply and prices.
Which regions are most affected by this shipping halt?
Russia's major grain-producing regions, Rostov and Krasnodar, which border the Sea of Azov, are most impacted.
Has the Russian government stated when the shipping halt will end?
No, the notification from Russian border guards did not specify when the halt would be lifted.
How did Euronext wheat prices react to the news?
Euronext wheat rose as much as 4% to a six-week high due to reports of a potential Sea of Azov shipping closure.

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