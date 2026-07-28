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UK's NIESR nudges up growth forecast, warns of persistent inflation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's NIESR nudges up growth forecast, warns of persistent inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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NIESR Raises UK Economic Growth Forecast but Warns of Persistent Inflation

UK Economic Outlook and Inflation Projections

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's economy has been more resilient than anticipated after the energy price shock caused by the Iran war, but inflation will stay above the Bank of England's target until 2029, according to projections from a leading think tank published a day before the ​Bank of England sets interest rates.

Revised GDP Growth Forecast

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday that gross domestic product is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 1.1% in 2026, up from 0.9% in its previous forecast in April.

Expert Commentary

"The UK economy proved to be surprisingly resilient in the first half of this year, but a slowdown is still to come. Even if peace is restored relatively quickly in the Middle East, inflation will still rise and the new Chancellor will need to make some difficult decisions," said Stephen Millard, NIESR's deputy director for macroeconomics.

Key Findings from NIESR Report

Impact of Energy Shock

• NIESR also said the energy shock caused by the war has weakened the growth outlook and eroded most of the government's £24 billion of fiscal headroom

Inflation Trends and Projections

• Inflation is projected to average 3.1% in 2026, up from 2.6% in June. It is seen peaking at 3.8% in February 2027, down from 4.1% in April's forecast

• Inflation is expected to return to target in 2029, a year later than previously forecast

Policy Recommendations

• Prime Minister Andy Burnham's commitments on defence and cost-of-living support for households should be funded through higher taxation or spending cuts, not borrowing

GDP and Labour Market Outlook

• GDP is projected to grow 0.4% in the three months to June, after expanding 0.6% in the first quarter of 2026

• The jobless rate is projected to peak at 5.3% in the first quarter of 2027, below the 5.5% in April's forecast

Bank of England Interest Rate Policy

• The BoE is predicted to keep interest rates on hold this year and in 2027 but NIESR sees a case for increasing benchmark borrowing costs to 4% from 3.75% if energy prices rise further

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • UK GDP growth revised up to 1.1% in 2026, from 0.9% previously — showing early‑year resilience, though risks lie ahead (moneyweek.com)
  • Inflation expected to average 3.1% in 2026 and peak at 3.8% in Feb 2027 — above Bank of England’s 2% target until 2029 (moneyweek.com)
  • Energy price shock from the Iran war erodes fiscal headroom; policymakers face trade‑offs between support and borrowing — potential interest‑rate response back to ~4% if energy prices rise further (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long is UK inflation expected to stay above target?
Inflation is projected to stay above the Bank of England's 2% target until 2029.
What impact did the energy price shock have on the UK economy?
The energy price shock from the Iran war reduced growth outlook and eroded £24 billion of government fiscal headroom.
What is the projected peak for UK inflation?
Inflation is expected to peak at 3.8% in February 2027, according to NIESR.
Will the Bank of England change interest rates soon?
NIESR predicts the Bank of England will keep rates on hold this year and in 2027, unless energy prices rise further.

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