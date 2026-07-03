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Better growth won't help European stocks, BofA says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Better growth won't help European stocks, BofA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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BofA: European Stock Market Unlikely to Benefit from Economic Growth in 2024

Analysis of European Stock Market Prospects

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BofA's Outlook on European Stocks

BETTER GROWTH WON'T HELP EUROPEAN STOCKS, BOFA SAYS 

BofA European equities analysts are normally pretty bearish, and true to form, they're out on Friday arguing that even though the European economy is picking up, they don't see this doing much for stocks in the region.

Positive Economic Indicators

On the plus side, they say: "The impact of German fiscal stimulus is finally set to materialize, with our economists expecting Euro area domestic demand growth to reaccelerate through year-end. Meanwhile, inflation is easing and ECB rhetoric has become noticeably less hawkish, creating a mini-goldilocks moment," they write. 

Why Growth May Not Benefit Stocks

So shouldn't this be good news for the STOXX 600? Well no, BofA says. 

Market Valuation Concerns

They argue a lot of the good news is already in the price: "the European market remains priced for perfection — with margin expectations at record highs and risk premia at a 20-year low."

Risks from AI and Market Momentum

And they don't think the situation warrants this since "AI models increasingly risk becoming commoditised, which could call into question AI capex expectations and threaten a reversal of the AI-led momentum." 

   Even though Europe has fewer actual chip makers, the AI boom has helped its stock market as well as those in Asia. Morgan Stanley reckons 70% of year-to-date MSCI Europe performance has been driven by the AI capex complex. 

(Alun John)

*****

Earlier on Live Markets

HALF-TIME IN EUROPE: A BIT BUMPY CLICK HERE

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MORE VOLATILITY DUE BEFORE THE MARKET TURNS CLICK HERE

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EUROPE BEFORE THE BELL: FUTURES JUMP CLICK HERE

STOCKS SHAKE IT OFF CLICK HERE

Key Takeaways

  • German stimulus is supporting growth: factory orders surged ~40% (3‑month annualised), prompting BofA economists to raise Germany’s 2026 GDP forecast to ~1% and euro‑area to ~1.2% (investing.com)
  • European stock valuations are stretched: equity risk premia are near 18‑year lows, margin expectations at 20‑year highs, and cyclicals vs defensives trading at 30‑year high (uk.investing.com)
  • AI capex optimism may be overdone: while AI has driven much of equity gains, BofA cautions that commoditisation of AI models could undermine AI‑led momentum despite Morgan Stanley noting AI capex as a key driver of MSCI Europe returns (uk.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does BofA believe better economic growth won't boost European stocks?
BofA argues that much of the positive news is already priced in, with margin expectations at record highs and risk premia at a 20-year low.
How is AI impacting European stock market performance?
The AI capex boom has contributed significantly, with 70% of year-to-date MSCI Europe performance driven by AI-related investments.
What role does German fiscal stimulus play in the European market outlook?
German fiscal stimulus is expected to boost domestic demand growth in the Euro area, but analysts caution this may not translate into stock gains.
What risks does BofA see for the current AI-led momentum in European stocks?
BofA cautions that AI models risk becoming commoditized, which could threaten ongoing AI capital expenditure and reverse current market momentum.
What is the current sentiment of BofA's European equities analysts?
BofA's analysts remain generally bearish, expressing skepticism that improved macroeconomic conditions will benefit stock prices in Europe.

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