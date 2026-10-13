GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets technology Investing

Fragile AI Stock Trade as China Closes Tech Gap and Markets React Globally

Market Volatility Amid AI Advances and Global Economic Tensions

Oct 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

AI Sector Turbulence and Investor Sentiment

A steep rout in AI stocks on signs that China is swiftly closing the tech gap has cast a shadow over markets and brought to the fore the fragility of the AI trade as investors remain concerned about the durability and profitability of the sector.

Impact on Asian and US Markets

South Korea's tech-heavy KOSPI bore the brunt of the investor angst, sinking over 7% to its lowest since late July. That came after US chipmakers slid 2.7% on reports of rapid tech progress by Chinese rival ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) raising the prospect of Chinese firms closing the technology gap.

Investor Concerns and Trading Behavior

Nobody's doubting AI demand. The worry is who gets paid for it and that has made investors far less forgiving in trading, which has propelled global stocks to record highs.

Fears of concentration risks and concerns over how quickly the massive spending on AI infrastructure can provide returns have triggered selloffs in the stock markets this year.

Broader Economic and Geopolitical Influences

Middle East Conflict and Energy Prices

Meanwhile, the widening Middle East conflict has spread a risk-off mood, keeping Brent crude futures hovering near $106 a barrel. That's keeping inflation worries alive and holding bond yields near multi-decade highs although Treasuries found some safe-haven demand on Tuesday.

European Market Outlook and Luxury Sector Focus

The sombre mood is set to move to Europe with stock futures pointing to a lower open, with the focus also on luxury firms after LVMH reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales as a sharp deterioration in Chinese consumer mood hit demand for its flagship brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Banking Sector Developments

Upcoming US Bank Earnings

Four of the six largest US lenders, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, will report results later in the day. Investors will assess the impact of the recent surge in Treasury yields on dealmaking, lending growth and funding costs across the industry.

Key Market Events to Watch

Economic Reports and Earnings Releases

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

German September inflation report

US Bank earnings

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese chipmaker CXMT’s blockbuster IPO and fast narrowing of tech gaps rattled AI stocks globally, hitting South Korea’s KOSPI hard (–7%).
  • LVMH’s Q3 organic sales rose just 1%, missing forecasts, with fashion & leather goods down 5%; weak Chinese demand adds to risk‐off tone.
  • Higher Brent near $106 and multi‐decade high Treasury yields pressure inflation outlook and bank sector earnings as major U.S. lenders report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI stocks experiencing a steep rout?
AI stocks are tumbling due to signs that China is rapidly closing the technology gap, raising concerns about the durability and profitability of the sector.
How has the KOSPI index reacted to the recent AI stock selloff?
South Korea's KOSPI index sank over 7%, reaching its lowest level since late July, as investors reacted to the news.
What concerns are driving volatility in AI and tech-related stocks?
Investors are worried about who will profit from AI advancements, as well as concentration risks and the speed at which costly AI infrastructure can generate returns.
How are broader markets and commodities responding to current risks?
The Middle East conflict and inflation worries are keeping markets risk-off, with Brent crude near $106 a barrel and bond yields near multi-decade highs.
Which key US banks are reporting earnings and why are they important?
JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo report earnings, which will show how higher Treasury yields are affecting dealmaking, lending, and funding costs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Givaudan's quarterly organic sales beat market view on fragrance strength

Givaudan's quarterly organic sales beat market view on fragrance strength

Image for IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks

IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks

Image for AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says

AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says

Image for IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth

IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth

Image for Asian stocks dive on AI jitters ahead of US bank earnings

Asian stocks dive on AI jitters ahead of US bank earnings

Image for Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise

Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil falls as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks
Oil falls as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks
Image for UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show
UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show
Image for Trading Day: Fog of war
Trading Day: Fog of war
Image for Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid
Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid
Image for Russia says its diesel exports may exceed volumes announced by Trump
Russia says its diesel exports may exceed volumes announced by Trump
Image for Americas have glut of heavy oil due to freight squeeze; Asia, Europe scramble for barrels
Americas have glut of heavy oil due to freight squeeze; Asia, Europe scramble for barrels
Image for Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
Image for French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
Image for EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar
EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar
Image for First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead
First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead
Image for Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation
Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation
Image for Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules
Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules
View All Finance Posts