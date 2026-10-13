GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-Banking watchdogs ramp up AI scrutiny as stability fears mount, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking AI cybersecurity Regulation

Banking Watchdogs Intensify AI Scrutiny as Fears on Stability and Security Grow

Regulators Respond to Rising AI Risks in the Banking Sector

By Nupur Anand, Phoebe Seers and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes

Growing Concerns Over AI in Banking

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Banking regulators are stepping up efforts to contain growing AI risks, six people familiar with the matter said, with some pointing to the potential for cyberattacks on banks or rogue agents undermining global financial stability. 

The regulatory scrutiny, fresh details of which are reported here for the first time, reflects growing recognition that advances in frontier AI may require costly investments in cyber recovery, greater attention to dependencies on external technology providers and in some jurisdictions more formal regulatory guidance, sources said.

US Regulators Increase Oversight

Three top regulators in the United States, including the Federal Reserve, are quizzing banks about their use of advanced artificial intelligence models, two of the people told Reuters, which adds to prior scrutiny. 

Questions include whether they deploy Chinese-developed technology, use AI agents in cyber defence and can control increasingly autonomous systems, three of the people said.

European Supervisors Express Alarm

In Europe, supervisors including the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are pressing banks to improve recovery plans, concerned that rapid advances in AI could cause serious harm and disruption in financial markets sooner than previously feared, three people with knowledge of their thinking said.

A senior executive at a large European bank said they too are worried about potentially major damage to banking and financial markets "within six months".

Industry and Cybersecurity Warnings

The debate over AI oversight has intensified amid warnings from the industry after recent incidents, with JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon urging corporate leaders to join a US-focused industry group to address AI risks, Reuters reported.

US cybersecurity company CrowdStrike said this month a person in China likely used a Chinese-developed AI agent and Anthropic's Claude Code in a hack on South Korean banks. Rogue AI agents developed by OpenAI were meanwhile involved in a breach of AI platform Hugging Face, Reuters reported.

Anthropic researchers have warned that increasingly powerful AI systems could eventually escape human control and even pose an existential threat, prompting calls for stricter regulation.

Adoption and Challenges of Agentic AI

Banks are competing to adopt agentic AI, which can accomplish tasks with minimal human supervision, while also grappling with the challenges of new models including IT weaknesses flagged by Anthropic's Mythos tool. 

"The adoption of AI is often outpacing the ability to put the controls in place," said Michael Woodbridge, London-based cybersecurity partner at Grant Thornton. 

US Concerns Aim at Agentic AI

Focus on Cybersecurity and Oversight

The US regulatory inquiries centre on how banks use agentic AI in areas such as cybersecurity, focusing on whether AI agents are being used to identify, prioritize and respond to threats.

Questions from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Fed focus on what limits are placed on systems, how their actions are monitored and approved and whether banks can clearly track and audit AI agent decisions, two of the people said. 

They are also asking what safeguards exist to prevent agents from exceeding their authority, whether humans remain involved in key decisions and how banks can shut down autonomous systems.

The OCC, the Fed and the FDIC declined to comment.

Probing Advanced AI Risks

Through their questions, regulators are probing more specific issues tied to advanced AI models, including the use of autonomous AI agents, foreign-developed models and new cyber risks, the three people with knowledge of their thinking said.

The written and verbal inquiries to large, mid-size and smaller banks show regulators are focusing on vulnerabilities from banks' use of AI and their preparedness to act, they added.

Regulators are still gathering information and are not yet being prescriptive about what lenders should be doing, they said.

Europeans Worry About Recovery

UK and EU Push for Robust Recovery Plans

Supervisors in Britain are separately encouraging the largest banks to examine so-called bare metal recovery plans, two of the people familiar with their thinking said. These systems are entirely independent from a bank's main tech set-up and can kick in if primary operating systems are compromised.

Building and maintaining such state-of-the-art recovery is expensive, however, the people said.

Rather than introduce new requirements, UK authorities intend to work collaboratively with industry, they added.

The BoE declined to comment.

ECB Sets Deadlines for AI Threat Mitigation

The ECB in July gave lenders an end-October deadline to produce plans to counter AI-enabled cyber threats, including improved back-up and recovery.

Asked about its strategy for regulating AI, the ECB referred to its July letter as well as a June speech by board member Frank Elderson who stressed the need to create a sense of urgency, not alarm, about the threats.

Access to AI Tools and Supervisory Action

The need for supervisory action has taken on added urgency after European banks and regulators expressed frustration at getting limited access to Mythos this year, amid concerns US banks will be given first sight to test frontier models.

Like their US counterparts, UK supervisors are also asking banks to use frontier AI to identify vulnerabilities and accelerate patching, two people said, with one adding that lenders were so far doing a good job.

The third person said euro zone banks were also being asked to map how AI is being used across their businesses and third-party providers, to understand key dependencies and ensure they can switch off and restart systems in a controlled manner.

Significant gaps remained at some firms, they added.

"To protect against attacks, rapid recovery matters as much as prevention," said Sukand Ramachandran, managing director and Senior Partner a

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are banking regulators increasing their focus on AI risks?
Regulators are concerned about AI-related cyberattacks, rogue agents, and threats to global financial stability, prompting more scrutiny on how banks manage these risks.
What are US regulators asking banks regarding AI?
US regulators are questioning banks on their use of agentic AI, cybersecurity measures, foreign-developed models, and controls over autonomous systems.
How are European banking supervisors responding to AI advances?
Supervisors in Europe, including the Bank of England and ECB, are pressing for improved recovery plans and greater attention to vulnerabilities caused by AI.
What are the main concerns around agentic AI in banks?
Concerns include limitations and oversight of autonomous AI agents, potential for exceeding authority, and ensuring humans remain involved in key bank decisions.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

South African fashion retailer Foschini Group's UK arm hit by cyber incident

Image for Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Publicis reaffirms outlook as AI-powered marketing demand drives quarterly growth

Image for Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Nokia sells Enterprise Campus Edge business to Aurelius

Image for STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

STMicroelectronics seeks one-year renewal for CEO Chery

Image for CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

CSG enters space sector as largest shareholder in Canada's MDA Space

Image for Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs

Europe's carmakers turn back time to rival Chinese EVs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
UK's Bellway flags margin pressures in 2027 amid affordability and cost pressures
Image for Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast
Finnair raises full-year guidance as demand beats forecast
Image for Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Cyberattack affected 80 stores of French supermarket chain Co-Operative U
Image for German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
German September inflation confirmed at 3.3%
Image for Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Venture capital rebounds in Latin America, but fewer startups are breaking through, report says
Image for Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Morning Bid: The fragile AI trade 
Image for Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength
Image for IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
IMF cites AI slowdown, spiking yields as looming global market risks
Image for AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
AI investment props up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook, IMF says
Image for Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Britain needs to keep deficit reduction on track, IMF says
Image for Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Asian stocks hit 2-month low on AI jitters, bonds find favour
Image for Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
Dollar slips as oil prices sink, bond yields stabilise
View All Finance Posts