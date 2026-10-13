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Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Givaudan's organic sales growth beats market view on fragrance strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Givaudan's Q3 Organic Sales Growth Outpaces Market on Strong Fragrance Sales

Givaudan Reports Robust Third-Quarter Performance

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan reported third-quarter organic sales growth well ahead of market expectations on Tuesday, driven by its fragrance arm and a continued recovery in flavours, offering an early read on demand at the food and perfume makers it supplies.

The Geneva-based company has benefited from strong fragrance sales while taking steps to boost its flavours arm following weak sales in North America, including a strategic review of its natural ingredients business.

Key Financial Highlights

Organic Sales Growth Surpasses Expectations

• Q3 organic sales grew 8.6%, compared with a company-compiled consensus of 4.7%

Performance by Business Segment

Flavourings for Food and Drink

• The unit making flavourings for food and drink grew 3.5%, against a consensus of 2.8%

Fragrance Arm

• The fragrance arm, which creates scents for perfumes and household products, grew 13.5% while analysts expected 6.6%

Pricing and Revenue Developments

• Givaudan has raised prices in collaboration with clients to fully compensate for higher input costs this year, it said

• Nine-month sales reached 5.89 billion Swiss francs ($7.07 billion), up 5.2% on a like-for-like basis, versus a consensus of 3.9%

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8330 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Fragrance segment surges with 13.5% organic growth, doubling expectations, underscore strong perfume and household demand
  • Flavours arm rebounds to 3.5% growth amid strategic review and client‑aligned pricing actions to offset cost pressures
  • Nine‑month like‑for‑like sales of CHF 5.89 billion (+5.2%) outperform consensus (3.9%), reflecting solid demand across food and scent industries

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Givaudan's organic sales growth in Q3?
Givaudan's organic sales growth in Q3 was driven primarily by strong performance in its fragrance arm and a recovery in its flavours segment.
How much did Givaudan's Q3 organic sales grow compared to expectations?
Givaudan reported 8.6% organic sales growth in Q3, surpassing the 4.7% market consensus.
How did Givaudan's flavours and fragrance units perform?
The fragrance unit grew 13.5% compared to a 6.6% expectation, while the flavours unit rose 3.5% against a 2.8% consensus.
What actions has Givaudan taken to address weak sales in North America?
Givaudan has undertaken a strategic review of its natural ingredients business to boost its flavours arm after weak North American sales.
How is Givaudan managing higher input costs?
Givaudan has raised prices in collaboration with its clients to fully compensate for higher input costs in 2023.

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