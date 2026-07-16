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Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Markets React to AI Chip Volatility Amid TSMC Earnings and Fed Uncertainty

Market Overview and Key Drivers

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Stella Qiu

Asian Chipmaker Volatility

The monstrous rally in Asian chipmakers this year is hitting a rocky patch. The jitters are evident in the sheer volatility of markets such as South Korea's KOSPI, where wild swings in chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have become a daily event.

The index slid 6% on Thursday, taking it down 27% from its June peak and adding to the pain for some leveraged retail funds. The tumble tends to vindicate investors' doubts at a time when everyone is worried about the rising cost of AI capex — can this massive spending actually turn a profit?

TSMC Earnings in Focus

All eyes now turn to today's second-quarter earnings from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's foundry king for the advanced chips that Nvidia sells to power the AI revolution.

Expectations and Market Sentiment

Expectations are for a nearly 60% surge in net profit for the quarter, and even if the chip giant beats that it may not be enough. It will take a flawless report, coupled with more than rosy guidance, to avoid being punished. Just look at ASML's results.

Regional Market Reactions

European and Wall Street Futures

While the rotation from memory and hardware has left most Asian share markets in the red, European futures seem less troubled, heading for a flat open.

Wall Street futures were 0.1% higher, after a stronger session overnight thanks to cooler inflation and robust bank earnings. Results from Netflix, GE and a few banks, including U.S. Bancorp and State Street, are due later.

U.S. Economic Data and Fed Policy

Retail Sales and Inflation

U.S. retail sales for June are seen rising a modest 0.2%, after May's 0.9% jump, but the control group is forecast at a solid 0.5%. Any weakness could support the dovish turn in Fed bond markets, offsetting concerns about demand.

Bond Market Sentiment

For now, bond investors are just relieved the benign CPI and PPI readings have seen pricing for a July hike from the Fed fade to just 10%, from more than 40% earlier this month.

Geopolitical and Commodity Risks

Middle East Tensions

Oh, and there's still the matter of a war going on in the Middle East, with the U.S. military conducting another wave of strikes on Iran and Tehran saying it targeted a gathering of U.S. troops.

Oil Prices and Central Bank Responses

That's why Brent is still up 18% in the past two weeks to $85 a barrel, and why central banks everywhere remain wary, with South Korea raising rates for the first time in 3-1/2 years.

Key Events to Watch

Scheduled Announcements

  • TSMC earnings due at 0530 GMT
  • UK monthly GDP, industrial output and trade balances for May
  • Earnings from Netflix, GE Aerospace, Bancorp and State Street
  • U.S. June retail sales, as well as weekly jobless claims

(Editing by Kate Mayberry)

Key Takeaways

  • South Korea’s KOSPI slid ~6%, pressured by volatility in Samsung and SK Hynix amid investor concerns over rising AI semiconductor capital spending (apnews.com).
  • TSMC reports Q2 earnings today (July 16), with expectations of ~58–60% net profit growth; strong revenue and margins will be needed to satisfy markets (reddit.com).
  • Brent crude is trading above $85 as renewed US‑Iran strikes and Strait of Hormuz tensions keep energy prices elevated, keeping central banks cautious (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian chipmaker stocks experiencing increased volatility?
Concerns over the profitability of massive AI capital expenditures and shifts in investor sentiment have led to sharp swings in major chipmaker stocks like Samsung and SK Hynix.
What are analysts expecting from TSMC's latest earnings report?
Analysts expect TSMC to report a nearly 60% surge in net profit for the quarter, with markets watching closely for strong guidance to support further gains.
How are global markets responding to recent financial data?
European futures are mostly flat, while Wall Street futures saw mild gains on cooler inflation and robust bank earnings. Asian markets remain mixed amid chip sector turbulence.
What macroeconomic data are traders watching today?
Traders are monitoring TSMC earnings, UK GDP and trade data, Netflix and U.S. bank earnings, as well as U.S. retail sales and jobless claims.

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