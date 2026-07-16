GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Europe Inc heads into strongest earnings season in years, but AI gap persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Earnings Artificial Intelligence

European Earnings Surge but AI Growth Gap With US Remains a Concern

European Earnings Outlook and AI Growth Disparity

By Sophie Kiderlin and Javi West Larrañaga

LONDON/GDANSK, July 16 (Reuters) - European companies are heading for their strongest earnings season in more than three years, but investors remain concerned that the region lacks enough AI-powered growth engines to keep pace with the United States.

Second-Quarter Profit Expectations

Second-quarter profits of European blue-chip companies are expected to grow by 15.3% on average, the most since the last quarter of 2022, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data. Much of that, however, reflects an expected surge in energy company earnings driven by higher crude prices due to the Iran war.

Earnings at U.S. companies are forecast to grow 23.7% on average.

Non-Energy Sector Performance

Excluding energy, the gap is starker. Non-energy companies in Europe's STOXX 600 index are forecast to report an average 6% increase in earnings in the quarter, while their S&P 500 counterparts are expected to deliver 19.6% growth, the LSEG I/B/E/S data shows.

Future Outlook and AI Impact

The gap is likely to narrow over time, said Jitania Kandhari, deputy chief investment officer of the solutions and multi-asset group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"There will still be a gap next year because the U.S. has very strong, powerful AI earnings and that will continue, but there will be some narrowing where Europe will pick up," she said.

Investor Sentiment and Guidance

Guidance as a Key Focus

ALL ABOUT GUIDANCE

Others are more sceptical, with European countries struggling with sluggish economic growth.

"For Europe to really start performing, you need some sort of a catalyst, something similar to what we saw last year with the German fiscal stimulus that we just haven't seen yet," said Nataliia Lipikhina, head of EMEA equity strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, which prefers U.S. and emerging markets.

As second-quarter earnings expectations are already largely reflected in valuations, investors are likely to focus more on what companies say about demand and profits into 2027 than on the results, reporting of which kicks off in earnest next week.

AI Opportunities for European Firms

Offering an early glimpse of the AI opportunities for European companies, ASML — the world's biggest supplier of chip-making equipment — raised its 2026 sales forecasts on Wednesday after handily beating earnings expectations in the second quarter.

Diverging Sector Performance

DIVERGING SECTORS

Challenges in Key Sectors

But it's not all positive. Christoph Berger, CIO Equity Europe at Allianz Global Investors, said higher energy prices have hurt consumer sentiment, adding pressure on sectors such as autos that are already facing weaker demand in China.

Drugmaker Novartis, Italian lender UniCredit, software heavyweight SAP and Volkswagen report earnings next week, all of which could offer clues on the health of the European corporate sector.

AI and Technology Focus

Tech and AI will be a key focus, even though Europe lacks the concentration of memory chipmakers or so-called hyperscalers that have driven earnings growth in the United States.

Still, Berger notes that "there's a lot of AI-related infrastructure investments. This does help many European industrials".

"We see also contribution and growth from the industrial sectors, ... names which are related to the AI infrastructure topic, also from technology," he said, pointing to semiconductors.

Investor Expectations for AI-Linked Companies

Expectations remain high as investors are unlikely to reward AI-linked companies simply for meeting forecasts, said Martin Frandsen, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management.

They will need to deliver strong messages, he said.

"It's probably not enough to get in line. It's probably not even enough just to get ahead."

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin in London and Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Matt Scuffham and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 earnings in Europe strongest since Q4 2022 at +15.3%, but non‑energy growth only +6% vs U.S. at ~19–20% (live.euronext.com)
  • ASML’s robust Q2 beat and raised 2026 sales guidance highlight Europe’s strength in AI‑infrastructure, though AI earnings engines remain U.S.‑dominated (live.euronext.com)
  • Energy profits mask underlying weakness; investors will look closely to Q3 guidance and AI‑linked messaging from firms like ASML, Novartis, SAP, Volkswagen for signs of sustainable recovery (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are European blue-chip companies' profits expected to grow this earnings season?
Profits of European blue-chip companies are expected to grow by 15.3% on average in the second quarter.
Why is there a gap between European and US earnings growth?
The gap is mainly due to the US having strong, powerful AI earnings, while Europe lacks enough AI-powered growth engines.
Which sectors are driving European earnings growth?
Earnings growth is driven largely by energy companies, with some contribution from industrials linked to AI infrastructure.
What are investors focusing on besides current earnings results?
Investors are increasingly focused on company guidance and profit outlooks into 2027.
Which major European companies are expected to report earnings soon?
Novartis, UniCredit, SAP, Volkswagen, and ASML are among the major companies reporting next week.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

UK economy grew by 0.1% in May

Image for Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout

Analysis-Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout

Image for UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM

UK's Burnham takes small-town regeneration to the national stage as PM

Image for Azerbaijan at 'real peace' with Armenia but wants it to change constitution

Azerbaijan at 'real peace' with Armenia but wants it to change constitution

Image for UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

Image for Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports

Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Publicis raises growth target as AI-driven marketing demand stays strong
Image for ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
ABB beats forecasts with Q2 earnings and announces biggest-ever acquisition
Image for Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Telenor cuts 2026 outlook after Q2 earnings miss
Image for Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates
Essity reports Q2 results slightly above estimates
Image for Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Britain takes British Steel into public ownership
Image for Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Airbus picks Iliad's Scaleway for AI, defence work in sovereignty push
Image for Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Syngenta's $5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Morning Bid: This AI, it will make a profit, right?
Image for Asian shares slump on chipmaker drag, bonds cheer cooler inflation
Asian shares slump on chipmaker drag, bonds cheer cooler inflation
Image for Dollar near one-month low as cooling inflation curbs Fed hike bets
Dollar near one-month low as cooling inflation curbs Fed hike bets
Image for Oil prices rise for 4th day as US strikes on Iran raise fears of wider conflict
Oil prices rise for 4th day as US strikes on Iran raise fears of wider conflict
Image for BHP misses quarterly copper output estimates, flags lower Chilean production
BHP misses quarterly copper output estimates, flags lower Chilean production
View All Finance Posts