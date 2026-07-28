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Berlin Pride attacker recorded pledge of allegiance to IS, prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Berlin Pride Attacker Left IS Allegiance Video, Authorities Confirm

Details Emerge on Berlin Pride Vehicle Attack

Attacker's Video Allegiance to Islamic State

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The man believed to be behind a deadly vehicle attack near Berlin's Pride celebration over the weekend left a video on his phone pledging allegiance to militant group Islamic State, German prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Though the person in the video was masked, authorities assume it shows the suspected attacker, 21-year-old German citizen Abdul Ballout, a spokesperson for the federal prosecutors' office said.

He would not specify when the video was recorded.

Incident Details and Victims

Ballout, who was shot dead by police on Sunday, is suspected of ploughing a vehicle into crowds in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate late on Saturday, killing a Polish woman in her 60s and injuring 29 people.

Government Response and Security Measures

Germany's interior minister announced a security overhaul on Monday after the vehicle attack prompted an angry debate over why the suspected driver had been freed under supervision of a probation officer and was not in prison.

Background of the Suspect

The suspect had been convicted and sentenced to jail time in May for preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

(Reporting by Markus WacketWriting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The video found on the suspect’s phone shows a masked individual pledging allegiance to Islamic State, which prosecutors believe is Ballout (elpais.com).
  • Abdul Ballout, 21, with Lebanese roots and known to authorities, had previously attempted to join ISIS in 2025 and was convicted under juvenile law in May, receiving a suspended sentence and probation (internazionale.it).
  • Authorities face criticism for applying juvenile law to serious extremist threats; both Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Chancellor Friedrich Merz have pledged a security overhaul, including monitoring tools and tougher detention laws (theprint.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was behind the Berlin Pride vehicle attack?
The suspect was 21-year-old German citizen Abdul Ballout.
What did authorities find on the attacker's phone?
Prosecutors found a video pledging allegiance to Islamic State.
How many people were affected by the attack?
The attack killed a Polish woman and injured 29 people.
Where did the Berlin vehicle attack occur?
It took place in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate.
What changes did Germany announce after the attack?
The interior minister announced a security overhaul following the incident.

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