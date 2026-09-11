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Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Investors pull money from equity funds as rising oil prices fuel inflation fears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Investing Inflation

Investors Withdraw Billions from Equity Funds as Oil Prices Surge on Inflation Fears

Global Fund Flows and Market Reactions

Equity Funds Experience Major Outflows

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded significant outflows in the week through September 9, as a surge in oil prices amid the U.S.-Iran war heightened concerns about inflation and rising borrowing costs.

LSEG Lipper data showed that global equity funds recorded net outflows of $15.52 billion during the week, the largest since March 18, driven by net sales of $32.27 billion in U.S. equity funds.

Regional Equity Fund Trends

European and Asian equity funds, however, recorded net inflows of $11.16 billion and $3.03 billion, respectively.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Brent crude hit a four-month high of $109.97 a barrel on Friday, after surpassing the key $100 threshold on Wednesday, fueling concerns that inflation would remain elevated and prompt major central banks to raise interest rates.

U.S. Inflation Data and Rate Hike Expectations

The U.S. producer price report released on Thursday, ahead of Friday's consumer price data, indicated that inflation remained firm in August, strengthening expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

Sectoral and Bond Fund Movements

Sectoral Fund Inflows

Sectoral funds, meanwhile, attracted net inflows of $2.92 billion, led by net purchases of $1.89 billion in technology and $1.25 billion in financials.

Bond Fund Trends

Global bond funds attracted $8.95 billion, the smallest amount for a week since July 29.

Short-Term and Specialized Bond Fund Activity

Short-term bond funds attracted $6.65 billion, their second-largest weekly inflow in three months. Investors also bought $1.01 billion in loan participation funds and $743 million in government bond funds, while selling $2.37 billion in corporate bond funds.

Money Market Fund Activity

Investors added money market funds of $10.72 billion in their second consecutive weekly purchase.

Commodity and Emerging Market Fund Flows

Commodity Fund Movements

In commodity funds, gold and precious metals funds recorded net sales of $537 million after eight consecutive weeks of inflows. Energy, however, attracted $211 million.

Emerging Market Trends

In emerging markets, investors ended an eight-week streak of net purchases, posting net sales of $1.56 billion. Bond funds recorded a sixth consecutive weekly inflow of $537 million, data covering 28,984 funds showed.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds saw $15.52 bn in outflows, led by $32.27 bn pulled from U.S. equity funds amid Middle East tensions and oil‑driven inflation fears.
  • Brent crude rose to around $109–110/barrel—a four‑month high—raising pressure on inflation expectations and central bank tightening.
  • Investors shifted to safety: strong inflows into money market and short‑term bond funds, while commodity inflows, excluding energy, weakened.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors pulling money from equity funds?
Investors are withdrawing from equity funds due to rising oil prices, which fuel inflation fears and expectations of higher borrowing costs.
How much money was pulled from global equity funds this week?
Global equity funds saw net outflows of $15.52 billion, the largest since March 18.
Which regions experienced the most significant equity fund movements?
U.S. equity funds had major outflows of $32.27 billion, while European and Asian equity funds saw net inflows.
What sectors attracted inflows despite overall fund withdrawals?
Technology and financial sector funds attracted net inflows of $1.89 billion and $1.25 billion, respectively.
What was the impact on commodity and bond funds during the week?
Gold and precious metals funds saw net sales, while bond funds and money market funds attracted inflows.

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