Belgorod Missile Attack Leaves 2 Dead, 16 Injured as Warehouses Burn
Missile Strike Details and Aftermath
Casualties and Injuries Reported
Aug 31 (Reuters) - A missile attack killed two people and injured another 16 in the city of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine on Sunday evening, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on the Telegram messaging app.
Impact on Infrastructure
Commercial Facility Targeted
He said two were killed after Ukraine hit a commercial facility, with the attack also causing fires in seven warehouses in the city.
Warehouses Damaged by Fire
Official Statements
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo)