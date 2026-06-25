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Michelin to close BFGoodrich tire plant in US by the end of 2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Michelin to close BFGoodrich tire plant in US by the end of 2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Michelin Gradually Closing BFGoodrich Tire Plant in Alabama By 2028

Michelin Announces Phased Closure of Tuscaloosa BFGoodrich Plant

Timeline and Details of the Closure

June 25 (Reuters) - Michelin plans to gradually shut down its BFGoodrich tire plant in Tuscaloosa, in the U.S. state of Alabama, in phases from early 2027, the company said on Thursday.

The plant employs 1,200 people.

The tire maker expects to conclude the plant closure by the end of 2028.

Production Shift and Impact

Nearly all the production for BFGoodrich tires will shift to Michelin's plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company said in a statement.

Financial Implications

Michelin also said it will record a provision of around €220 million ($250.38 million) in non-recurring expenses in its consolidated financial results for 2026.

It did not say whether the provision was due to the Alabama plant closure and did not say whether workers would be offered jobs elsewhere.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Closure affects approximately 1,200 jobs at the Tuscaloosa plant, which dates back to post‑World War II operations (patch.com)
  • Production will shift to Michelin’s Fort Wayne, Indiana facility, reflecting consolidation of North American BFGoodrich output (19january2021snapshot.epa.gov)
  • Michelin will book about €220 million in one‑off charges in its 2026 financials, likely tied to restructuring, though job transition details remain unclear (patch.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Michelin close its BFGoodrich tire plant in Alabama?
Michelin plans to gradually close the plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in phases starting from early 2027, with completion by the end of 2028.
How many employees are affected by the closure of the BFGoodrich plant in Tuscaloosa?
The closure will impact 1,200 employees currently working at the Tuscaloosa plant.
Where will BFGoodrich tire production be shifted after the Alabama plant closure?
Almost all BFGoodrich tire production will be moved to Michelin's plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Will Michelin offer jobs to Alabama workers at other locations?
Michelin has not specified if workers from the Alabama plant will be offered jobs at other locations.
What financial impact will the plant closure have on Michelin?
Michelin will record a provision of about €220 million ($250.38 million) in non-recurring expenses in its 2026 consolidated financial results.

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