Michelin Gradually Closing BFGoodrich Tire Plant in Alabama By 2028

Michelin Announces Phased Closure of Tuscaloosa BFGoodrich Plant

Timeline and Details of the Closure

June 25 (Reuters) - Michelin plans to gradually shut down its BFGoodrich tire plant in Tuscaloosa, in the U.S. state of Alabama, in phases from early 2027, the company said on Thursday.

The plant employs 1,200 people.

The tire maker expects to conclude the plant closure by the end of 2028.

Production Shift and Impact

Nearly all the production for BFGoodrich tires will shift to Michelin's plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company said in a statement.

Financial Implications

Michelin also said it will record a provision of around €220 million ($250.38 million) in non-recurring expenses in its consolidated financial results for 2026.

It did not say whether the provision was due to the Alabama plant closure and did not say whether workers would be offered jobs elsewhere.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Susan Fenton)