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Italy's Domyn to launch open source frontier AI model within a year, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Domyn to launch open source frontier AI model within a year, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Domyn to Launch Fully Open Source Frontier AI Model for Europe Within a Year

By Leo Marchandon

Domyn’s Ambitious Open Source AI Initiative in Europe

June 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Domyn will release a fully open-source AI model within a year, aiming to build one of the most advanced so-called "frontier" systems available, CEO Uljan Sharka said on Thursday.

European Push for AI Independence

The move comes as Europe seeks alternatives to reduce reliance on foreign-hosted AI systems. Italy and Czechia have restricted remote use of DeepSeek's models while allowing locally hosted deployments. Concerns have escalated over U.S. export controls on Anthropic's models.

EUROPA Consortium and Strategic Partnerships

Domyn's EUROPA consortium, established with Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft research lab, was chosen for the task under the European Commission's Frontier AI Grand Challenge. The project positions Domyn alongside France's Mistral and recent entrant OVHcloud in the European AI landscape.

Company Background and Sector Focus

Domyn, formerly iGenius, was founded in Milan in 2016 and has already released a suite of specialised AI models for regulated sectors such as finance, government and heavy industry.

Open Source AI Landscape and Competition

The open-source push comes as Chinese firms such as DeepSeek and Alibaba’s Qwen dominate the open-source landscape, while most leading U.S. models remain proprietary and accessed remotely.

Technical Ambitions and Model Scale

Domyn's model will have over 400 billion parameters and be trained from scratch.

A 400-billion-parameter system would rank among the largest open-source AI models to date, though size alone does not determine whether it matches the capabilities of leading frontier systems.

Open Source and Reproducibility

Sharka said the model would be fully open-source and reproducible, allowing companies and governments to run it on their own infrastructure at no cost.

Infrastructure, Funding, and Future Plans

OVHcloud CEO Octave Klaba told Reuters at VivaTech last week that falling costs and technical barriers were opening a "second wave" of AI model builders.

"I totally agree with that," Sharka said, adding that the Commission's support grants access to EuroHPC, Europe's public supercomputing infrastructure, which Sharka described as an underappreciated strategic asset.

European Supercomputing Advantage

While U.S. companies are spending heavily on AI infrastructure, Sharka said that Europe already has what it needs through the EuroHPC network, arguing that training a frontier model requires far less computing power than serving hundreds of millions of chatbot users remotely.

Data Partnerships and Government Collaboration

Domyn plans to gather data from institutional partners. Sharka said he had meetings planned with European heads of state and expected the first data agreements with governments within weeks.

Investment and Backing

Domyn declined to disclose funding details, but said it is backed by Abu Dhabi's G42 and investors including Eurizon Capital, Rabobank and BNY.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Domyn’s EUROPA consortium won the European Commission’s Frontier AI Grand Challenge, securing up to 2.5 % of EuroHPC’s computing capacity for one year to train a 400 billion‑parameter open‑source model (agenceurope.eu).
  • The model will support all 24 official EU languages, be fully open‑source and reproducible, allowing deployment on local infrastructure by companies and governments at no cost (agenceurope.eu).
  • The project leverages Europe’s EuroHPC supercomputing infrastructure, including exascale and pre‑exascale systems like Leonardo and Jupiter, to reduce dependence on foreign AI providers and bolster strategic AI autonomy (eurohpc-ju.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Domyn's upcoming open-source AI model?
Domyn plans to launch a fully open-source frontier AI model with over 400 billion parameters, making it one of the largest in Europe.
Why is Domyn developing this AI model?
Domyn aims to reduce European reliance on foreign-hosted AI by providing a locally hosted, open-source alternative for companies and governments.
Who is supporting Domyn in this project?
The EUROPA consortium, Domyn’s partnership with Germany's Fraunhofer, was selected for the European Commission’s Frontier AI Grand Challenge and is backed by G42, Eurizon Capital, Rabobank, and BNY.
What sectors does Domyn focus its AI technology on?
Domyn specializes in regulated sectors like finance, government, and heavy industry.
Will Domyn's AI model be truly open source?
Yes, CEO Uljan Sharka confirmed the model will be fully open source and reproducible, enabling organizations to deploy it on their own infrastructure.

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