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In sweltering French hospital, air-conditioned waiting room offers some relief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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French Hospitals Struggle With Heatwaves and Air Conditioning Costs

Impact of Heatwaves on French Hospitals

By Elissa Darwish and Marco Trujillo

FLEURY-MEROGIS, France, June 25 (Reuters) - In a private hospital just south of Paris, the most popular place these days is the waiting room. It has books, table football and a TV showing the soccer World Cup - but what staff and patients really appreciate is the air conditioning.

As France suffers its highest temperatures on record, the realisation is spreading that many hospitals, schools, factories and homes are not equipped to face climate change.

Challenges of Outdated Infrastructure

The Frédéric-Henri Manhès hospital in Fleury-Mérogis has large bay windows - the kind that looked great when it was built in the middle of the 20th century, when heatwaves were not a problem in western Europe. But now, they act like the panes of a greenhouse.

Patients' rooms are very hot, and medical staff are constantly checking that they have enough water and feel OK. In some corridors, the lights are switched off to keep the place cooler, but it makes little difference, and staff move patients to the air-conditioned waiting room downstairs.

Staff and Patient Experiences

STAFF AND PATIENTS SUFFER FROM FRANCE'S HEATWAVE    

"It's hell. I'll watch a little bit of a show and then I'll go back downstairs (to the waiting room)," said Christine, an in-patient since April, lying in bed with her arm around an electric fan.

"Well, the fan has some effect, but I'm holding it as close to me as I can. I can’t get it any closer," she chuckled.

Public and private hospitals across France report say patients and staff alike are struggling.

Medical Staff Perspective

"The level of care we provide is reduced because we’re tired, we sleep badly, and these heat conditions are hard to cope with," said Sandra Carnero, a nurse in Frédéric-Henri Manhès's psychiatric unit.

"Patients are also tired; it can affect their morale and sometimes even worsen their condition. For safety reasons, we can't open the windows fully," she added. "It’s muggy, it’s humid. Even without moving, we sweat at the slightest effort; you feel like you might faint."

Patient Strategies for Coping

Kathy, a patient, said she makes sure to sit right in front of a fan, to keep her cool and "keep a clear head".

The Debate Over Air Conditioning

Air conditioning is contentious in France. The far-right National Rally wants a plan to install more of it nationwide while many on the left say this is a knee-jerk response that will only increase energy use in the longer term and so potentially add to the environmental pressures driving global warming.

Seeking a Middle Ground

Still, a middle-ground is emerging that air conditioning would be desirable for hospitals and schools. Manhès, for instance, does provide cooling for its most fragile patients, including those on dialysis.

Financial Constraints and Future Outlook

Putting it in the whole hospital would be another matter, said its general director, Maxime Putton. 

"In our institutions, where financial balances are sometimes complex, investing heavily in air conditioning may mean investing less in something else, unless there is specific state funding," he said.

"But there will come a time when, if these incidents (heatwaves) become more frequent, as the director, I'll have no choice but to find solutions that allow patients to continue staying with us in good conditions."

(Additional reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • France is experiencing its hottest heatwave ever, with June 24 averaging a nationwide temperature of 30 °C and record-breaking highs in many cities, placing 72–94 départements under red alert and severely stressing hospitals and vulnerable populations (lemonde.fr).
  • Emergency care demand has surged: between June 18–22, hospitals recorded hundreds of heat-related ER visits daily, with hospital admissions rising and SAMU calls spiking 15–20% (santepubliquefrance.fr).
  • The heat has caused dozens of deaths, notably dozens of drownings as people sought relief, magnifying strain on services—France recorded at least 40 drownings since the weekend and other heat-related fatalities (investing.com).
  • The debate over air‑conditioning is intensifying: while far‑right parties call for a nation‑wide cooling plan, others caution against its environmental costs. A middle path is emerging favoring targeted cooling—especially for hospitals and schools—combined with passive measures (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are French hospitals coping with record heatwaves?
Hospitals are relying on limited air-conditioned spaces like waiting rooms, fans, and reducing lighting, but staff and patients still struggle with the heat.
Why is air conditioning controversial in France?
Air conditioning raises concerns over energy use and environmental impact, with political debate about balancing public health with climate considerations.
What financial challenges do hospitals face upgrading air conditioning?
Hospitals must balance limited budgets, and heavy investment in air conditioning can mean reducing funds for other critical needs unless extra state funding is provided.
How does heat impact patient care in hospitals?
Heatwaves reduce care quality as staff and patients become fatigued, affecting morale and sometimes worsening patient conditions.
Are vulnerable patients given priority for cooling?
Yes, the hospital ensures its most fragile patients, like those on dialysis, have access to air-conditioned areas.

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