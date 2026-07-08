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Finance

Deutsche Bank gains new Saudi licence in push to expand 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Middle East Saudi Arabia

Deutsche Bank Gains Saudi Regional Headquarters Licence for Middle East Expansion

Deutsche Bank Secures Strategic Foothold in Riyadh

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

Licence Acquisition and Market Access

DUBAI, July 8 - Deutsche Bank has secured a regional headquarters licence in Saudi Arabia, giving the German lender access to major government and state-linked contracts as the kingdom pushes multinational companies to expand their presence in Riyadh.

Role of the New Regional Headquarters

The new regional headquarters will be based in Riyadh and will oversee Deutsche Bank's regional management, strategic decision making and corporate functions across the Middle East, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Other Financial Institutions with Licences

Deutsche Bank joins several financial institutions that have already secured the licence, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. 

Saudi Arabia’s Push for Multinational Presence

Saudi Arabia has pushed multinational companies to relocate their regional headquarters to Riyadh in recent years, part of an effort to position the capital as a leading financial hub. The government has said companies without a Riyadh headquarters risk losing access to state contracts.

Vision 2030 and Economic Diversification

The RHQ program is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil.

Deutsche Bank’s Presence and Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Existing Legal Entities

It will be Deutsche Bank's third legal entity in Saudi Arabia, joining its Riyadh branch, established in 2006 and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, established in 2007 and regulated by the Capital Market Authority, the firm said.

Leadership Perspective on Expansion

Regional Growth and Client Connectivity

Jamal Al Kishi, Deutsche Bank's chief executive for the Middle East and Africa, said the licence would support the bank's expansion targets in the region and its ability to connect Saudi and regional clients to opportunities in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa.

Impact on Foreign Investment

He added that the move would help attract foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia and other markets across the region.  

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

Key Takeaways

  • Deutsche Bank’s RHQ licence adds to its Riyadh branch (est. 2006) and Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia (est. 2007), establishing it as the bank’s third legal entity in the kingdom.
  • The licence enables access to major government and state-linked contracts, reinforcing Riyadh’s ambition to become a regional financial hub under Vision 2030.
  • This development follows similar RHQ approvals granted to major institutions like JPMorgan, HSBC, BNY Mellon and others as part of Saudi policy.
  • RHQ programme mandates such entities conduct strategic and corporate functions out of Riyadh, employ minimum staff and support economic diversification goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new licence has Deutsche Bank secured in Saudi Arabia?
Deutsche Bank has secured a regional headquarters licence in Saudi Arabia, giving it access to major government and state-linked contracts.
Where will Deutsche Bank's new regional headquarters be located?
The new regional headquarters will be based in Riyadh, overseeing the bank's management and strategic functions across the Middle East.
Why is Saudi Arabia encouraging multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to Riyadh?
Saudi Arabia is encouraging relocations as part of a strategy to turn Riyadh into a leading financial hub and support Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil.
Which other financial institutions have secured the regional headquarters licence in Riyadh?
Other institutions with the licence include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
How will the new licence benefit Deutsche Bank's operations in the region?
The licence will support Deutsche Bank's expansion, connect clients to global opportunities, and help attract foreign direct investment to Saudi Arabia.

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