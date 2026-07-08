Deutsche Bank Gains Saudi Regional Headquarters Licence for Middle East Expansion

Deutsche Bank Secures Strategic Foothold in Riyadh

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

Licence Acquisition and Market Access

DUBAI, July 8 - Deutsche Bank has secured a regional headquarters licence in Saudi Arabia, giving the German lender access to major government and state-linked contracts as the kingdom pushes multinational companies to expand their presence in Riyadh.

Role of the New Regional Headquarters

The new regional headquarters will be based in Riyadh and will oversee Deutsche Bank's regional management, strategic decision making and corporate functions across the Middle East, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Other Financial Institutions with Licences

Deutsche Bank joins several financial institutions that have already secured the licence, including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Saudi Arabia’s Push for Multinational Presence

Saudi Arabia has pushed multinational companies to relocate their regional headquarters to Riyadh in recent years, part of an effort to position the capital as a leading financial hub. The government has said companies without a Riyadh headquarters risk losing access to state contracts.

Vision 2030 and Economic Diversification

The RHQ program is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil.

Deutsche Bank’s Presence and Expansion in Saudi Arabia

Existing Legal Entities

It will be Deutsche Bank's third legal entity in Saudi Arabia, joining its Riyadh branch, established in 2006 and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, established in 2007 and regulated by the Capital Market Authority, the firm said.

Leadership Perspective on Expansion

Regional Growth and Client Connectivity

Jamal Al Kishi, Deutsche Bank's chief executive for the Middle East and Africa, said the licence would support the bank's expansion targets in the region and its ability to connect Saudi and regional clients to opportunities in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa.

Impact on Foreign Investment

He added that the move would help attract foreign direct investment into Saudi Arabia and other markets across the region.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh)