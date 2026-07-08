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EU sues Hungary over food price cap on foreign retailers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU sues Hungary over food price cap on foreign retailers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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EU Takes Legal Action Against Hungary for Food Price Caps on Foreign Retailers

European Commission Challenges Hungary's Retail Margin Limits

Background of the Legal Case

BRUSSELS, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission has launched a case against Hungary at the EU Court of Justice, to have it scrap a limit set on retail price margins on food products and drugstore articles levied mostly on non-Hungarian retailers.

Hungary's Price Cap Policy

Hungary last year already said it was ready to challenge Brussels on the issue, a 10% limit on retail margins for 30 food staples introduced in March 2025 to battle inflation.

Extension and Permanency of Measures

Since then, the government has repeatedly extended the duration and expanded the range of products that fall under the measures, which were made permanent in May.

EU Commission's Criticism of Hungary's Approach

"Hungary wrongly claims that the difference between the sourcing price and the sales price equals the profit of the companies concerned, without taking into consideration that they also have substantial additional costs, such as for personnel, real estate and taxes," the EU Commission said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Brussels argues the caps violate EU non‑discrimination and freedom of establishment rules, as they target non‑Hungarian firms disproportionately (miragenews.com).
  • Since March 2025, Hungary has repeatedly extended and expanded margin price caps—made permanent in May 2026—for essential food and drugstore items (eurocommerce.eu).
  • EU says the caps force retailers to operate at a loss by ignoring real costs like labor, real estate and taxes, and now seeks their removal via the CJEU (miragenews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU suing Hungary over its food price cap?
The EU is suing Hungary because the retail price margin cap mainly affects non-Hungarian retailers and may violate EU laws.
What is the retail price margin cap implemented by Hungary?
Hungary set a 10% limit on retail price margins for 30 food staples, mostly affecting foreign retailers, to battle inflation.
Which court is handling the EU's case against Hungary?
The case is being handled by the EU Court of Justice.
How has Hungary responded to the EU's legal challenge?
Hungary has indicated readiness to challenge Brussels and has expanded and made the price cap measures permanent.
What are the EU Commission's concerns about Hungary's measures?
The EU Commission says Hungary's margin cap ignores retailers' additional costs like personnel, real estate, and taxes.

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