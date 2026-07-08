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Hegseth cancels meeting with Netanyahu over possible sale of F-35s to Turkey, source tells Reuters - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hegseth cancels meeting with Netanyahu over possible sale of F-35s to Turkey, source tells Reuters

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics Defense

US Defense Secretary Halts Israel Talks Over Prospective F-35 Sale to Turkey

Background and Implications of the F-35 Sale Discussions

By Emily Rose

Cancelled Meetings and Sensitive Negotiations

JERUSALEM, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense ​Pete Hegseth canceled a meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli source told Reuters.

Any such sale would likely anger Israeli officials. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Hegseth had also been scheduled to meet Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on a trip to Israel and that Iran would feature in their discussions.

US-Iran-Israel Dynamics

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of ​understanding signed to end the conflict that the U.S. and Israel launched against Iran ‌was "over" and that he didn't want to engage with Tehran.

The U.S. embassy in Israel had no immediate comment on Hegseth's planned meetings.

Turkey's Position and Regional Tensions

Turkey, a NATO member, has long criticised Israeli operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and it has repeatedly accused Israel of trying to undermine the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal mediated by Pakistan.

Israeli Opposition to F-35 Sale

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he opposed the sale of F-35s to Turkey, and that he had made his opposition clear to Trump.  

Concerns Over Regional Power Balance

"It would destroy the power balance in the Middle East because Turkey has aggressive aspirations," Netanyahu told CNN.

US Policy Shifts and Congressional Resistance

Trump, who is attending a NATO summit in Turkey along with Hegseth, announced on Tuesday he would lift U.S. sanctions imposed ​on Ankara over its 2019 purchase of Russian air defense missiles, and he signalled a willingness to sell the NATO ally F-35 fighter jets, a move likely to face strong resistance in Congress as well as in Israel.

History of US-Turkey Defense Relations

Bilateral relations had deteriorated sharply over Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 system, which prompted the U.S. to impose sanctions on a major Turkish defense company and remove Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program. 

Ties have improved markedly since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025, but the jet sales remain blocked under U.S. law.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emily RoseEditing by Gareth Jones, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Hegseth’s cancellation comes as President Trump signals openness to lifting restrictions on Turkey’s access to F‑35s, provoking Israeli alarm over regional balance.
  • Israel vehemently opposes the sale, warning it would undermine its military edge and citing Turkey’s ties to Russia and regional aggression.
  • U.S. law — including CAATSA and annual defense authorization acts — currently restricts F‑35 sales to Turkey due to its purchase of S‑400 systems, giving Congress and Israeli input significant influence.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US Secretary of Defense cancel the meeting with Netanyahu?
The meeting was canceled amid discussions over the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, which Israeli officials oppose.
What is Israel's stance on the US selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey?
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated he opposes the sale, claiming it would disrupt the power balance in the Middle East.
How have US-Turkey relations affected defense sales?
Bilateral relations improved after sanctions were lifted, but F-35 sales to Turkey remain blocked under US law due to Turkey's purchase of Russian defense systems.
What role does Iran play in the US-Israel defense discussions?
Iran was scheduled to be a topic of discussion between US and Israeli defense officials during the canceled meetings.
How did Turkey respond to Israel and US moves in the region?
Turkey has criticized Israeli operations and accused Israel of undermining ceasefire deals related to Iran.

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