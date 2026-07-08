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Climate change threatens to dent Italy's long-term economic growth and  worsen debt risks, study says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Climate change threatens to dent Italy's long-term economic growth and  worsen debt risks, study says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Debt Climate Change Europe

Study: Climate Change Poses Major Risk to Italy’s Economic Growth and Debt

Climate Change Threatens Italy's Economy and Public Debt Sustainability

By Valentina Consiglio

Economic Impact of Climate Change

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Climate change could significantly weaken Italy's long-term economic growth and make its already heavy public debt burden harder to sustain, with output potentially lowered by up to 6% by 2050, according to a study released on Wednesday.

Recent Extreme Weather Events

The findings come as Europe, including Italy, has been grappling in recent days with an intense heatwave that has pushed temperatures way above seasonal norms and has been linked to thousands of deaths across the continent, underscoring the growing economic and human costs associated with extreme weather.

Findings from the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC)

The analysis by the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC) argues that climate-related damage goes beyond the direct hit to economic activity, affecting government finances by reducing the tax base, increasing debt sustainability risks and pushing up borrowing costs through what researchers describe as a "climate spread".

Expert Opinion

"We find that climate risk is also a sovereign risk," said Massimo Tavoni, director of the European Institute on Economics and the Environment at CMCC and one of the study's authors.

Projected Economic Losses

Without additional mitigation and adaptation measures, Italy's gross domestic product in 2050 could be between 2.2% and 6.0% lower than in a scenario without climate damage, the study found. Even under a more favourable growth scenario, GDP would still be between 1.6% and 4.2% lower than otherwise would be the case.

Regional Disparities in Climate Impact

The report warned that climate impacts were uneven across Europe, with southern and eastern nations  more exposed to economic losses.

Italy's Debt Burden and Growth Challenges

Italy has routinely posted some of the lowest growth rates in the euro zone over the past two decades and carries the currency bloc's heaviest debt burden, with public debt amounting to around 138% of gross domestic product this year.

Economists have long warned that weak trend growth leaves the country especially vulnerable to shocks that undermine tax revenues and raise borrowing costs.

Debt Refinancing Risks

The researchers estimate that climate-related impacts could eventually double refinancing risks on Italian public debt, although they stress that the outcome will depend on future climate policies and adaptation efforts.

Calls for Prompt Action

"Delaying action means increasing the economic cost of global warming," said Matteo Calcaterra, another author of the report.

"Acting promptly means protecting the country's growth trajectory and the long-term sustainability of its debt."

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Climate damage could shave up to 6 percentage points off Italy’s GDP by mid‑century, even in high‑growth scenarios the loss ranges 1.6–4.2%
  • Weaker growth undermines Italy’s tax base and boosts debt‑to‑GDP ratio, triggering higher borrowing costs via a ‘climate spread’
  • Italy’s debt, projected at around 138–139% of GDP in coming years, faces compounded risks from climate‑induced sovereign vulnerability

Frequently Asked Questions

How could climate change affect Italy’s economic growth?
According to the CMCC study, Italy’s GDP could be reduced by up to 6% by 2050 due to climate-related damage.
What is the impact of climate change on Italy’s public debt?
Climate change may increase debt sustainability risks, reduce the tax base, and push up borrowing costs in Italy.
How do climate impacts vary across Europe?
The study found that southern and eastern European nations, including Italy, are more exposed to economic losses from climate change.
Can mitigation and adaptation measures reduce the risks?
Acting promptly on mitigation and adaptation can protect Italy’s growth trajectory and long-term debt sustainability.

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