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Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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headlines Singapore Music News Human Rights Politics

Massive Attack Detained, Questioned by Singapore Police Over Palestinian Flag Display

Incident Overview and Reactions

By Xinghui Kok

Detainment and Police Actions

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The British band Massive Attack said its members were detained by Singapore police and "isolated and separately questioned" after the two performers raised a Palestinian flag at their concert in the city-state last Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, the band said they were "surprised and disappointed" that the entire band was detained and questioned.

Searches and Passport Confiscation

Several members had their hotel rooms searched and passports temporarily confiscated, the post said.

Singapore police did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters regarding the band's statement.

Details of the Concert Incident

The trip-hop band has two members, Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall, both British nationals, who unfurled the flag and held it up as audience cheered "Free Palestine!", a Reuters witness said.

Police Response and Consequences

Police said last Friday the band's actions "could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore" and that two band members were issued with stern warnings ​and barred from re-entering Singapore. Police did not name the two band members.

The band did not say who among the members were detained and whose rooms were searched or passports confiscated.

Performance Details

The band were performing with a live backing band and guest vocalists, including Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins.

Band's Statement and Broader Implications

"We did not imagine that merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognised by 157 countries (Palestine) would violate any law," the band's statement said.

"The surreal experience was a reminder of the importance of defending universal human rights and freedom of expression wherever those rights are threatened," the band said.

Singapore's Laws and Sensitivities

Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems ​without a permit or exemption, and the Palestinian flag is especially sensitive ​given the conflict in Gaza and Singapore's Muslim population.

Demographics and Context

Singapore has an ethnically and religiously diverse population of about 6.11 million, of whom around 15% of the citizens and permanent residents are Muslim.

About Massive Attack

Massive Attack, formed in Bristol in the west of England in 1988, are known for their outspoken political stances, with videos during their ⁠concert ​highlighting conflicts in Iran, Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Massive Attack publicly expressed surprise and disappointment over being detained and interrogated after raising a Palestinian flag at their July 29 Singapore concert (reddit.com).
  • Singapore’s Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 prohibits public display of foreign flags without permit or exemption; violations may lead to arrest, searches, confiscation and fines or imprisonment (sso.agc.gov.sg).
  • Singapore police issued stern warnings to two band members and barred them from re‑entering the country, citing concerns over potential harm to racial and religious harmony (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Massive Attack detained by Singapore police?
Massive Attack were detained after displaying a Palestinian flag during their concert, which authorities said could harm racial and religious harmony.
What actions did Singapore police take after the concert?
Police detained, isolated and questioned the band members, searched their hotel rooms, and temporarily confiscated their passports.
Which band members raised the Palestinian flag?
The two British members, Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall, held up the Palestinian flag on stage.
What are Singapore's laws regarding foreign national emblems?
Public display of foreign national emblems like flags is prohibited without a permit or exemption in Singapore.
How did Massive Attack respond to the incident?
They expressed surprise and disappointment, emphasizing the importance of defending human rights and freedom of expression.

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